Could dominant Bruins top line be heading for a shake-up when Bergeron returns?

The Boston Bruins announced Saturday forward Patrice Bergeron will return to the team's lineup Saturday in their matinee against the Nashville Predators.

Bergeron has been out since the middle of November when he sustained a rib and sternoclavicular injury.

The 33-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in 19 games for the Bruins this season.