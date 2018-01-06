BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron had four goals and an assist, surpassing 700 points for his career while leading the Boston Bruins to a 7-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand assisted on all of Bergeron's goals and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who scored on their first two shots and led 5-1 after the first period. Boston also got goals from Riley Nash and Jake DeBrusk while improving to 8-0-2 in its last 10 games.

Anton Khudobin had 27 saves for the Bruins.

Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal for Carolina in the first period and Scott Darling stopped 23 of 28 shots in relief of Cam Ward, who was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots.

SENATORS 6, LIGHTNING 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists to help Ottawa beat league-leading Tampa Bay.

Matt Duchene, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-16. Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots.

Victor Hedman, Slater Koekkoek and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning, who allowed six goals for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 2, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored in the third period and again in the shootout, and Toronto beat Vancouver.

It's the second straight shootout win for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 2 of 3 shootout attempts after making 34 saves.

Brock Boeser scored in the second period and Sam Gagner in the third to put Vancouver ahead 2-0 before Matthews and Bozak brought Toronto back.

STARS 5, OILERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Linemates Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin scored first-period goals within a span of 6 1/2 minutes, leading Dallas over Edmonton.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for Dallas.

The Stars have won six of their past eight games. Edmonton has lost three of its past four and has been outscored 16-2.

Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal for the Oilers at 2:04 of the third period denied Ben Bishop his fifth shutout of the season.

FLYERS 6, BLUES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers spoiled Brayden Schenn's return to Philadelphia with a victory over St. Louis.

Scott Laughton, Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Jakub Voracek earned his NHL-high 41st assist and Brian Elliott made 28 saves against his former team in the Flyers' third win in four games.

Ivan Barbashev, Paul Stastny and Colton Parayko scored and Jake Allen made 33 saves in a sluggish performance by the Blues, whose three-game win streak ended.

