NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter says he inherits a U.S. soccer team "with potential," one that needs "direction" and "development" after missing the World Cup for the first time since the 1980s.

Berhalter, who spent the past five seasons as coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, was introduced Tuesday and takes over an underachieving U.S. team in transition. Interim coach Dave Sarachan took over when Bruce Arena quit and gave debuts to 23 players in 14 months.

The first person to run the Americans after playing for them at the World Cup, Berhalter coaches his first game on Jan. 27, an exhibition against Panama at Glendale, Arizona. He says, "I don't think it's appropriate for me to talk about the failure of the past."

Berhalter's 47-year-old brother, Jay, is the U.S. Soccer Federation's chief commercial and strategy officer and will be a candidate to succeed Dan Flynn as the USSF's chief executive officer, according to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro.

