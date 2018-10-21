BARCELONA, Spain — Athletic Bilbao coach Eduardo Berizzo is under increasing pressure to turn things around for the Basque Country club after it drew 1-1 at Eibar in a regional derby on Sunday.

A former Celta Vigo and Sevilla manager, Berizzo took over Bilbao in the off-season. The Argentine got a win on his debut, but the team has yet to win in all seven Spanish league matches since.

Bilbao, which has a game in hand, is just one spot above the relegation zone.

Eibar took the lead on a penalty converted by Charles in the 17th minute after a video review confirmed a foul by Inigo Martinez on Sergi Enrich.

Inaki Williams equalized for the visitors four minutes later at the end of a quick attack after Raul Garcia headed forward a long ball.

Also, Getafe won 2-1 at last-place Rayo Vallecano.

