CINCINNATI — The Bengals are down to Giovani Bernard as their only experienced running back who knows their offence.

Joe Mixon had surgery to remove torn knee cartilage and will be out for a few games, leaving the Bengals (2-0) with Bernard and Tra Carson as their experienced running backs at Carolina (1-1) on Sunday.

Carson got hurt in practice on Monday and was waived on Wednesday. The Bengals signed former Seattle running back Thomas Rawls, who was with the Jets in preseason and was released in their final cuts. They also have rookie Mark Walton, a fourth-round pick.

Centre Billy Price and defensive end Michael Johnson also are recovering from injuries during a 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL