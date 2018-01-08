Team Rachel Homan added some experience to their lineup on Monday.

The Ottawa rink added 2010 Olympic silver medalist and current TSN curling commentator Cheryl Bernard to their team as an alternate for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

We are excited to announce our alternate has been selected for #Pyeongchang2018. Welcome to the team Cheryl Bernard! We're thrilled to have your Olympic experience, personal dedication and strength added to our Olympic team. https://t.co/aXk8lozBFM cc: @TeamBernard pic.twitter.com/0oq1s5XCVa — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) January 8, 2018

"It’s a privilege to represent Canada at a second Olympic Games and an honour to join Team Homan! Amazing women, dedicated athletes and now I am proud to call them teammates!" Bernard said in a tweet Monday.

The native of Grande Prairie represented Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, claiming a silver medal. She also won silver at the 1996 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay.

The 51-year-old retired from curling in 2014 and has been a TSN curling commentator ever since.

Team Homan won the Canadian Olympic trials last month in their hometown of Ottawa. Cheryl Kreviazuk was their alternate for that event as well as their victories at the Scotties and world championships last year.