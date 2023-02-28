Bernard, Yaun hold first-round lead at Mission Inn

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Canadian Hugo Bernard and American amateur Jonathan Yaun were both surprisingly relaxed during their first 18 holes at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club on Tuesday.

They both shot 6-under for the day and finished tied atop the leaderboard, two strokes ahead of the next-closest competitors, John Pak, Kyle Hogan, Brian Richey, Bryce Emory and Shunyat Hak, who are currently in a five-way tie for third.

“I came in with no stress,” said Bernard, who started his round on Mission Inn’s back nine. “I actually didn’t even know I was playing this event until Sunday, so it was all a bit crazy. I got off to a good start, was 3-under after five (holes) and then made a good birdie on 18, which is not one of the easier holes out here. Then I made an eagle to start out my back nine, and I was cruising from there.”

Both Bernard and Yaun have played this course before, which definitely factors into their comfort level. Although Yaun is still playing golf for Liberty University, he lived not far from the course, in Minneola, Florida, 30 minutes away.

“I grew up playing around here. They had the Florida State High School Championships here, which I won my senior year. I also got through three U.S. Open locals, and I was a medalist at last summer’s U.S. Amateur qualifying, so this course suits me well,” Yaun explained. “Today was just so much fun. My sister was in town this week. She lives in Germany, so I never get to see her. She was able to caddie for me today, which was spur of the moment, too. It’s been so nice to have her on the bag, and I’m definitely thankful for her. It was just a great day and I’m excited to play three more rounds.”

Five additional players are tied for eighth, at 3-under, three strokes back of the leaders.

Did you know during last year’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifier’s at Mission Inn, Austin Hitt shot the course record of 62 in the first round before going on to win the event, finishing at 22-under? Hitt also had experience on this course, competing in a handful of prior PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-Schools, as well as playing high school tournaments at Mission Inn.