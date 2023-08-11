Could Federico Bernardeschi be heading back to Europe?

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Turkish side Besiktas have contacted Toronto FC over the Italy winger.

The 29-year-old Bernardeschi arrived in Major League Soccer last summer and has made 34 league appearances over two seasons, scoring 11 goals for the Reds.

But TFC's signing of Bernardeschi and fellow Azzurri star Lorenzo Insigne as Designated Players on big wages has not gone according to plan with the Reds mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and manager Bob Bradley dismissed at the end of June. The team has lost all six of its matches under interim boss Terry Dunfield.

A native of Tuscany, Bernardeschi is a product of the Fiorentina academy and made his senior debut for the team in 2014. In 2017, he joined Juventus in a €40 million deal. With the Bianconeri, Bernardeschi made 134 Serie A appearances over five seasons and won three Scudetti and two Coppas Italia.

Internationally, Bernardeschi has been capped 39 times by Italy and was a member of the Azzurri squad that won Euro 2020.