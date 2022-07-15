How can you not be romantic about The Open Championship?

Maybe it’s St. Andrews, maybe it’s the star-studded leaderboard, maybe it’s the lack of sleep since 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

But something about this tournament just feels different.

Cameron Smith is our leader after two rounds, and his score of 13 under is an Open Championship 36-hole record, edging out Louis Oosthuizen’s 12 under in 2010.

FanDuel has Smith listed at +195 to seal the deal this weekend and win the 150th Open Championship.

The first two rounds have been everything as advertised about Smith’s game.

The 28-year-old Australian has been lights out on the putting greens and leads all players in strokes gained: Putting.

Known as one of the best putters in the world, we’ve seen what Smith is capable of when he has big weeks with the flatstick.

Earlier this year, Smith gained 6.47 strokes putting at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, an event he won.

A few months later, he once again popped on the greens, gaining 11.54(!) strokes on the field putting, on his way to winning the 2022 Players Championship.

What separates Smith from the rest of the field is his ability to just pour it in from anywhere.

Entering this week he was 11th in three-putt avoidance, fifth in one-putt percentage, and first amongst all golfers in a putting average of 1.669 putts per hole in 2022.

According to DataGolf This week he has already gained 9.98 strokes on the green, including when he gained 1.08 strokes on a 64-foot putt for eagle on 15 to put an exclamation mark on his Friday round of 64.

That being said, while Smith has been historically good and enters the weekend with a two-shot lead that number implies the Aussie will convert only 33 per cent of the time this week.

This means someone in the chase pack could still shake things up.

I have enlisted the services of my good pal Wesley Cheng and we have circled one player in the outright market we think could make pull off the win.

Wesley Cheng: Dustin Johnson +1000

Coming into The Open, it wasn’t unreasonable to think all the LIV golfers would continue their struggles from the U.S. Open. Not a single one finished inside the Top 20 last month and while it’s been quieter, the scrutiny over them still remains.

Johnson hasn’t been in the best form since missing the cut at the PGA Championship and finishing T24 at the U.S. Open.

He opened at 34:1 to win outright on Thursday but considering how his game has looked over the first two days, he's justifiably the fourth-shortest option sitting just four strokes back.

He hit all 18 greens in Round 2 and is right at the top of the leaderboard in strokes gained putting (traditionally the weakest part of his game).

The last time he competed at The Old Course in 2015, he was the clubhouse leader heading into the weekend. Even though he proceeded to melt down carding back-to-back rounds of 75, all experience here is valuable.

Viktor Hovland +1000

When making an outright bet halfway through a golf tournament I look for a player that is ball-striking well and has room for improvement with the putter.

And Viktor Hovland checks those boxes.

After two rounds, only one player (Cameron Young) has been better tee-to-green than Hovland and his 7.26 strokes gained.

Meanwhile, Hovland ranks 23rd in putting after Friday and has shown signs of life with the putter in recent weeks.

Entering this championship, the Norwegian gained strokes putting in three of four events.

On Saturday he’ll go off in the second-last pairing, with fellow Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy, a situation that could help normalize such a huge opportunity for the 25-year-old.

If Cam Smith’s putter cools off a bit, and Hovland continues to hit the ball the way he has through two rounds, I think he’s got as good of a chance as anyone else in this field to win the first major of his career.