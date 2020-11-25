Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL Staff Best Bets For Thursday

Two is certainly better than none.

While we have to wait until Sunday before we get to see what was initially the featured match for American Thanksgiving, we still get two games on TSN this Thursday and that's enough to get excited about.

First up, Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans (-3) visit Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions in the early contest.

After that, Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys (-3) will host Alex Smith and the Washington Football team in an unlikely battle for top spot in the NFC East.

Here are our best bets for Thursdays games.

Luke Bellus: Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans, Over / Under 51.5

American Thanksgiving Thursday just wouldn’t be the same without a terrible Detroit Lions team on national television to start the day.

If you missed it, the Lions looked abysmal on Sunday, falling 20-0 to P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers.

Look, I’m the biggest P.J. Walker fan in the world, and the Panthers money line was never really in doubt, but his two interceptions in the end zone made the game look a lot closer than it was.

The Panthers could have easily scored 30-plus points just a few days ago, and in comes Deshaun Watson off of a 344-yard and two touchdown performance against the New England Patriots.

Houston is going to move the ball, and score points against this Lions defence that is giving up the fourth-most points per game in the NFL.

But I’m not rushing to the window to hammer Texans -3 just yet.

In the last four seasons, 24 teams have been shut out, but those same teams have gone 17-5-2 in their next games against the spread.

Also, Matthew Stafford has a lot of experience playing in this game, and has averaged 300.6 yards through the air in nine Thanksgiving games.

And D’Andre Swift returning – if he clears concussion protocol prior to kickoff - would be a huge boost for the run game as the Lions take on a Texans team that ranks dead-last in stopping the run this season.

Weird things happen on Thanksgiving.

I mean look no further than just last year when David Blough was the Lions quarterback for this game and covered the five-and-a-half points against the Chicago Bears.

I don’t care who wins this game. I don’t want to care who wins this game.

It’s 12:30 p.m. on a Thursday, I want to see points, and I think we’re going to see a lot of them.

Pick: Over 51.5

Chris Amberley: Washington +3 over Dallas

Both Washington and Dallas enter play on American Thanksgiving Thursday fresh off victories, but the Cowboys must be riding especially high after upsetting Minnesota as a 7.5-point underdog on Sunday.

A big reason for Dallas’ success in Week 11 was its ability to keep Andy Dalton clean. The pitiful Vikings pass rush barely laid a finger on the Red Rifle, but that won’t be the case against Washington’s ferocious front four.

The Football Team ranks fifth in sack rate, seventh in QB hit rate, and seventh in pass rush productivity, according to Pro Football Focus. They boast the league’s fourth-best coverage unit and only three teams have allowed fewer 20-plus yard completions.

When these two teams met back in late October, Washington held Dalton to 75 passing yards on 19 attempts before he exited the game with a concussion.

Washington is certainly no offensive juggernaut, but this Cowboys defence continues to struggle even against mediocre offences. Kirk Cousins put up three scores on them last week, and Dallas has now surrendered 23 passing touchdowns in 2020. To make matters worse, the Cowboys D is also beatable on the ground. They’re surrendering 4.74 yards per carry and 145.3 rushing yards per game.

It’s little wonder they’re the league’s 32nd-ranked scoring defence.

Give me Washington +3.

Pick: Washington +3