Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL Staff Best Bets For Week 15

For the better part of two decades, the New England Patriots have been champions of the AFC East.

On the heels of 11 straight division titles, and 17 of the past 19 overall, the Patriots will pass the torch to the Buffalo Bills this season.

It could officially happen as soon as Saturday night.

The Bills will clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Denver Broncos or if New England beats the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Whenever it becomes official, it will be Buffalo’s first division title since 1995 – ending the third-longest active drought in the NFL.

Will Bills fans start the celebration on Saturday night?

Here are our best bets for Week 15 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Buffalo Bills -6 at Denver Broncos

The Broncos are coming off a 32-27 upset win over the Carolina Panthers in which Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes against one of the league’s worst defences.

I’m counting on him having a tougher time versus Buffalo.

After losing each of their top five cornerbacks to either injuries or suspensions, the Broncos will need to lean even more on Lock this week.

Denver’s shorthanded defence will be in tough to slow down Josh Allen and the league’s No. 3 pass offence.

Even if John Brown doesn’t play, the Bills have more than enough weapons to light up a makeshift Denver secondary and force Lock to play from behind.

On the heels of three straight double-digit victories, including a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, I’m willing to trust Buffalo giving up less than a touchdown here.

I’ll take the Bills to win and cover as they clinch the AFC East in style.

Pick: Bills -6

Chris Amberley: New England Patriots +1.5 at Miami Dolphins

Last week, we wrote about Tom Brady’s incredible record against the spread (ATS) following a loss, and he came through, leading Tampa Bay to a 12-point win over Minnesota as a 6.5-point favourite.

This week, we’re going to turn our attention to Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick, whose record ATS following a double-digit defeat, like New England just suffered in Week 14 to the Los Angeles Rams, is equally as proficient.

Belichick and the Patriots are 19-5 ATS in games following a loss of 10 or more points, and now they’re catching 1.5 points in Miami.

Also working in New England’s favour is Belichick’s mastery over rookie quarterbacks.

He’s 11-0 since 2012 against first-year passers and is just two weeks removed from neutralizing the future Rookie of the Year in Justin Herbert.

The Patriots limited Herbert to 209 passing yards and a 49 per cent completion percentage in Week 13, crushing the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0.

They racked up three sacks and forced two Herbert interceptions and will now eye a similar outcome versus Tua Tagovailoa.

These two teams met back in Week 1, and although it was Ryan Fitzpatrick under centre, New England still limited the Fins to 269 total yards and 11 points.

Defensively, Miami’s strengths are against the pass, which plays right into the hands of the Patriots run-heavy attack.

Only four teams in the NFL average more rushing yards per game than New England, which racked up 217 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a 21-11 win over Miami in its season opener.

Pick: Patriots +1.5

Luke Bellus: Philadelphia Eagles +6 at Arizona Cardinals

I circled one game on the board earlier this week and I’m riding with that game.

Maybe I’m just caught up in the hype, or maybe I just really love young and mobile quarterbacks who win a lot of games.

But I love the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts this week.

Hurts was placed in a no-win situation last week, taking on the New Orleans Saints, with less than a full week of preparation.

But Hurts stepped up to the challenge, and did what he’s always done on the football field - win.

Hurts went 37-4 as a starting quarterback in college, and has brought that winning attitude to an Eagles team when they needed it most.

The 22-year-old passed for 167 yards and a touchdown, but did most of his damage on the ground with his 106 yards on 18 attempts against the Saints.

We’ve seen quarterbacks have some success running the ball on this Cardinals defence as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for 126 yards on 16 attempts in his two games against them this season.

Cam Newton and Teddy Bridgewater also had decent running days against this defence, averaging a combined 5.53 yards-per carry.

I think Hurts moves the ball on Sunday and keeps the Eagles in this game.

On the flip side, I’ve had doubts about Kyler Murray and this Cardinals offence since he got banged up on Thursday Night Football against Seattle.

Murray and his Cardinals picked up a much-needed win last week over the New York Giants, but the 26-7 score doesn’t tell the entire story.

Arizona scored a touchdown on just two of their seven red zone trips, settling for field goals four other times, and turning the ball over on downs once.

Their inability to punch the ball into the end zone when it matters most leaves me questioning if they can run up the score on an Eagles team that just had 413 total yards against a stellar Saints defence.

I love the Eagles to keep it close this week.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, I like them at +220 to win outright.

Pick: Eagles +6