Best Bets: TSN EDGE staff best bets for NFL Sunday NFL favourites went a combined 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread in Week 14, which was by far their best performance in any week this season. Can we keep it going in Week 15? TSN EDGE Staff (@TSN_EDGE), TSN.ca Staff

If you were looking for a week to go all-in with NFL favourites this season, then hopefully you pulled the trigger last Sunday.



NFL favourites went a combined 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread in Week 14, which was by far their best performance in any week this season.



In fact, favourites of at least 3.5 points went a perfect 9-0 against the spread and are now a combined 17-2 ATS over the past two weeks.



As for our picks, the hot streak continued as we delivered another winning record last Sunday.



Can we keep it going in Week 15?



Here are some of our best bets for Sunday’s games.



Domenic Padula: Arizona Cardinals Over 3.5 Touchdowns at Detroit Lions



Coming off back-to-back weeks in which favourites of more than a field goal have dominated, the Cardinals check a number of boxes for me.



Coming off a loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams, Arizona is now tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers for the NFC’s best record with four games to go in the 2021 regular season.



The Cardinals need a win on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it, and while I’m not necessarily jumping at the opportunity to lay two touchdowns, betting the over on their team touchdown total seems like a viable alternative.



Arizona ranks fifth in the NFL with an average of 28.2 points per game, and should have no problem finding the end zone indoors against a Detroit defence that ranks ahead of only the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in points allowed per game this season.



The Cardinals are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league lead with 4.0 touchdowns per game on the road this season, and I’m confident they will deliver again on Sunday against the Lions.



I’ll make Arizona over 3.5 total team touchdowns my best bet for Week 15.



Chris Amberley: Miami Dolphins -9.5 vs. New York Jets



We’ve reached the point of the season where we should be betting against the New York Jets every week.



Their defence is a mess, and Zach Wilson can’t move the offence. The rookie leads the league in turnover-worthy plays and owns the worst passing grade per Pro Football Focus of any starting quarterback.



This week the J-E-T-S travel to Miami, to face a red-hot Dolphins team fresh off a bye. Miami has reeled off five straight victories to put themselves back into playoff contention, boasting a plus-61 point differential over that stretch.



They’ve been especially sharp on defence, holding their opponents to an average of only 11 points per game during their streak, and should absolutely feast on this putrid New York attack.



On the other side of the ball, the matchup couldn’t be better for Tua Tagovailoa and Co. The Jets rank last on defence per DVOA and are fresh off surrendering 33 and 30 points to the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, respectively.



Miami is dealing with some COVID-19 issues – who isn’t at this point – and will likely be without star rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle. Against any other team that might be an issue, but New York is the exception to almost every rule.



Waddle may be out, but DeVante Parker is finally healthy and Mike Gesicki is more than capable of gobbling up the underneath targets normally reserved for Waddle.



The Jets are a league-worst 3-10 against the spread, and have already lost seven games by at least 15 points this season.