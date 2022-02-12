Are the Rams better positioned for Super Bowl success this time around?

This season has been a memorable ride for the TSN EDGE team.

More importantly, it’s been a profitable one.

Super Bowl LVI represents one final chance to end the NFL season on a high note.

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a 3.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that number moved as high as 4.5 before falling back down to L.A. -4 at some spots.

Meanwhile, the total has dipped from 50 to 48.5, where it has held firm for most of the week.

As it turns out, not a single one of us has a side as their best bet for the big game.

Instead, all five of us focused on some of our favourite player props for Sunday’s finale.

Here are some of our best bets for Super Bowl LVI.

Chris Amberley: Ja’Marr Chase Over 3.5 Rushing Yards, L.A. Rams Most Sacks

There’s no question that Ja’Marr Chase is the Bengals’ most explosive playmaker.

Chase put up a rookie record 1,455 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns en route to winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, but opposing defences have started to adjust in the postseason.

Chase has routinely seen bracket coverage, which has caused QB Joe Burrow to look elsewhere more often than he’d like.

Cincy knows its best chance for success on offence is to get Chase the ball, so they’ve started to scheme other ways to get him involved.

He’s had five rushing attempts in three playoff games so far, after getting just seven during the regular season. He’s turned those opportunities into 28 yards on an average of 5.6 yards per carry.

We should expect at least one jet-sweep opportunity for Chase on Sunday, if not more. That bodes well against L.A., since the best way to exploit the Rams is to run away from Aaron Donald, and attack the edges.

Speaking of Donald, one of the biggest mismatches of Super Bowl LVI is the Rams’ defensive line versus the Bengals’ offensive line. L.A. boasts Pro Football Focus’ highest graded pass rush, while Cincy’s O-line ranked 13th out of 14 playoff teams.

The Bengals only gave up one sack last week, but KC had Burrow bottled up numerous times only to see him escape. He won’t have the same luck against Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

Don’t forget, Cincinnati is only one game removed from giving up nine sacks to a Tennessee defensive line that is nowhere near as talented as the Rams.

Luke Bellus: Odell Beckham Jr. Over 63.5 receiving yards

Odell Beckham Jr. has waited his entire life for this game.

The 29-year-old, after being stuck in Cleveland for parts of three seasons, has found new life with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 11 games with the Rams, Beckham Jr. has gone over this number just four times, but two of those have come in the playoffs.

The wideout has racked up 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Just by watching Odell, you can see an extra gear in his game that we haven’t seen in a few years.

I believe the Bengals will do everything in their power to shut down Cooper Kupp.

And if you don’t give OBJ your full attention, he will burn you.

Sunday night will be one to remember for Odell Beckham Jr.

Take the over.

Eric Cohen: Joe Mixon over 24.5 receiving yards

It’s unbelievable how close these playoff games have been.

All four Divisional Round games and both Conference Championship games were decided by one score.

While I like the Rams to beat the Bengals, expecting them to win by more than four points is a lot to ask for considering we haven’t seen a blow out since the wild-card round.

When I project how I see this game playing out, the one prop that stands out to me is that Joe Mixon will continue to be a force for Joe Burrow in the passing game and go over his 24.5 receiving yards total.

This number just seems too low.

Mixon has gone for 27, 51, 28, 40 and 70 receiving yards over his last five games.

That means he has gone over the 24.5 that his receiving yards prop is set at in all five games, including by a pretty large margin in three of them.

As was the case in the AFC Championship Game, Mixon will be relied on heavily to take the pressure off Burrow.

Much is being made of the Rams pass rush, for very good reason, and for me that means Burrow will rely on Mixon as his safety valve when he doesn’t have the time to throw downfield to Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.

With Aaron Donald and Von Miller chasing after him, Burrow’s best option will be just dumping it off to Mixon and if he breaks one big run this prop should easily cash.

The Bengals definitely shifted their offensive game plan over this current five-game stretch, over which Mixon has become a big part of the passing game.

In the five games prior to this stretch, Mixon had just 10 receiving yards in total for an average of two receiving yards per game!

The Bengals lost two of those games.

They haven’t lost any of the last five that Mixon has gone over this number so clearly they believe having him be a big part of the passing game is vital for their success.

Evan Render: Tyler Boyd Over 3.5 Receptions

Typically, the numbers for either side in these big games are so sharp, it's hard to gain an edge (no pun intended). That's how I feel personally with this game.

With so many offensive weapons on the field for both sides, it's way too tempting to go with one player that may be overlooked to an extent.

That’s how I feel about Tyler Boyd, who I expect to be a security blanket for Burrow come Sunday.

People have been raving about the Rams' defence all year and rightfully so, but there's one spot where they've struggled heavily, and that's the middle of the field. They allowed the second-highest QBR in the league on passes in between the numbers, and the majority of Boyd's catches have come in between the dashes and on throws 15 yards or less.

Boyd has played all 19 games this season and playoffs, going over this reception total in 13 of those games – a 68 per cent rate.

Worried about him dropping passes in the big game?

Boyd hasn't dropped a slot target since Week 2 of the 2020 season!

That's 194 consecutive targets without a drop.

Essentially, the most important aspect of this prop will be Burrow getting him enough targets, and with Jalen Ramsey likely all over Tee Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase, he may not have a choice.

Lastly, that Rams pass rush will likely be the biggest difference in the game.

There's no question Burrow won't have much time to throw with the likes of Aaron Donald coming straight at him every snap. He'll need to get the ball out quickly and to his receivers over the middle of the field, also known as Boyd's territory.

Boyd over 3.5 receptions is my best bet for Super Bowl LVI.

Domenic Padula: Van Jefferson Over 17.5 Longest Reception

I broke down this play in my Morning Coffee column earlier in the week, and I feel confident enough now to make it my best bet.

Jefferson had gone over this mark in four straight and 13 of his previous 14 games before finishing with two catches for nine yards in the NFC Championship Game.

While the big play wasn’t there against the San Francisco 49ers, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

Jefferson was targeted five times in that game, including a couple of deep shots on which the longest reception prop would have cashed again had he and Stafford connected.

With two weeks to rest and recover from a nagging knee injury, Jefferson should be as fresh as he has been in some time in Super Bowl LVI, and I think Stafford will go back to him again looking to stretch the Cincinnati defence and connect on another deep shot.

The Bengals will key in on Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., which should afford Jefferson one-on-one looks on the outside.

I think he takes advantage with a strong performance against the Bengals, including at least one reception for 18-plus yards.