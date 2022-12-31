Week 17 of the NFL Season has arrived. Here are some of our best bets for Sunday.

Eric Cohen: San Francisco (-9.5) at Las Vegas

It is not very often I will every lay this kind of number in an NFL game but this game has blowout written all over it.

After Derek Carr threw 3 interceptions against Pittsburgh in Week 16 gift wrapping a victory to the Steelers, the Raiders decided to move on benching Carr for Jarrett Stidham. Vegas has thrown in the towel for the rest of the season and you have to think none of the veteran players are not very happy to have to even play out the final 2 game of this lost season. Sure Davante Adam got paid, but he came to Vegas to be reunited with his college team mate and this is not at all what he could have envisioned. The Raiders are simply counting down the hours until this regular season ends. The veterans also know Carr will not be around in 2023 and who knows how the locker room feels about this decision.

The 49ers on the other hand are riding an 8-game winning streak. They have outscored their opponents 230-97 over that streak. They have scored just under 29 points per game, while allowing just over 12 points per game. They are playing about as well on both sides of the ball as you could possibly hope for with the playoffs around the corner. With Minnesota 1 game ahead of San Francisco for the 2-seed in the conference this is a huge game for the 49ers. Keep in mind the Vikings are underdogs at Green Bay this week so the 49ers understand just how big this game is.

San Francisco has shown over their winning streak they are not willing to let up when up big and should have no issues crushing a wounded opponent. While we lost out on the better number before the Raiders made the quarterback change I feel extremely confident this game will be decided by halftime.

Chris Amberley: New York Jets -1.5 vs Seattle Seahawks

Typically, it’s not wise to back a short road favorite. However, this appears to be an exception. Oddsmakers are simply not upgrading the Jets enough now that Mike White is back starting over Zach Wilson.

Wilson ranks dead last among all quarterbacks in expected points added (EPA) per play this season. New York has averaged a pathetic 12.6 points per game over Wilson’s last six starts, while the team produced an average of 20 points per outing with White under center.

White is more efficient than Wilson and plays within the structure of the offence. The team put up 465+ total yards in two of his three starts, numbers they didn’t sniff with Wilson.

As for the Seahawks, they haven’t covered since Week 10, losing five of their last six games overall. Over the past five weeks they rank 31st in EPA on defence, despite facing three backup quarterbacks during that stretch.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging only 18.5 points over their past four games, and now have to face a Jets defence that ranks sixth per DVOA.

New York is 5-2 ATS on the road, covering the lone time they were favored.

Evan Render: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Yes I’m aware the Bucs are not very good. They've given us plenty of evidence to support a claim that would've sounded ridiculous entering the season. I also think it's time we also stop acting like the Carolina Panthers - the same team that lost by double-digits to the Rams, are any good.

This is purely a feel play. I just don't think Tampa Bay is going to sit back with the division on the line and not at least play to the top-ish end of their range. That's all I’m asking for.

The injury report didn’t look great for either team, but the one certainty is Jaycee Horn won’t play for Carolina, a massive loss for that secondary. Can Mike Evans finally get in the end zone? It’s now or never for a team that on paper should win this game.

Just a couple months ago, Tampa Bay was a 13 point road favourite in Carolina – a game they ended up losing by 18 and more importantly, costing me my Survivor Football season.

Fast forward to now, with the division on the line at home, and they’re laying just 3 at home?

We’re over-valuing Carolina, and under-valuing Tampa.

Win the game, win the division. Go Bucs.

Connor Ford: Jaylen Waddle Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

I’m not passing up an opportunity to bet Jaylen Waddle’s receiving yards prop at a discount.

With Teddy Bridgewater set to start against the Patriots, Waddle’s receiving line is noticeably lower than previous weeks. I think he can still have a very productive day despite the quarterback change.

We know Waddle is an explosive wide receiver, capable of breaking off a big play at any given moment. He leads the NFL averaging 18.8 yards per catch and is posting an elite 2.96 yards per route run. His 497 yards after the catch ranks third among wide receivers. Stud.

The Patriots rank third in defensive DVOA and are admittedly a tougher matchup, but it looks like they’ve regressed as of late. Since week 12, their defence is allowing 24.4 points per game and allowing the fourth most yards to wide receivers. Waddle had 69 yards against them in week one.

While Bridgewater isn’t exactly the next Joe Montana, he’s more than serviceable as a backup quarterback. In his lone start this season, he threw for 329 yards on 34 attempts. He can get the job done with Mike McDaniel calling the plays.

I expect the Dolphins to lean on their best players this week, especially considering the playoff implications in this game. Jaylen Waddle over receiving yards is my FanDuel Best Bet.

