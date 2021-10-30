Week 8 began with a bang as the Green Bay Packers upset the Arizona Cardinals with a 24-21 outright win as a +230 money line underdog on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers, who were without their top three wide receivers in Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, moved the football efficiently both on the ground and through the air to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the 2021 season and improve to 7-1 both straight up and against the spread.

Aaron Rodgers and company have been good to bettors this season.

In fact, only one NFL team has a better cover percentage than Green Bay heading into Sunday, as the Dallas Cowboys are a perfect 6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys opened as a 2.5-point favourite for this week’s prime time showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

However, with Dak Prescott’s uncertain status for Sunday night due to a calf injury, that number has moved all the way to Vikings -2.5.

Can Dallas stay perfect ATS against Minnesota?

Whatever the outcome, it’s been a complete 180 for the Cowboys this year after going 0-8 against the spread to open last season.

Meanwhile, Dallas has also been one of the best bets to the over this season.

The Cowboys are 5-1 to the over, followed by the Atlanta Falcons at 4-2 to the over and the Los Angeles Rams at 4-2-1 to the over.

On the flip side, the Chicago Bears have been the best team to bet on when it comes to playing unders, as they are an NFL-best 6-1 to the under this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-1), Seattle Seahawks (4-1-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1-1) also remain among the best teams to bet on when it comes to playing the under, so keep that in mind when evaluating the totals for this week’s games.

Here are our some of best bets for Week 8 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Jonathan Taylor Over 69.5 Rush Yards

While there are a couple of sides I really like this week, betting player props has been an extremely fruitful venture over the past four weeks, and I’m going to hope that trend continues with my best bet.

Last week, I tweeted out four plays for Sunday Night Football and all four of them hit.

Two of them were focused on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been absolutely outstanding during the past month.

The first was Taylor to go over 69.5 rushing yards.

The second was Taylor to finish with 100+ yards and a touchdown at +350 odds.

Guess what I’m going to do this week?

Taylor ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 5.9 yards per carry in Sunday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s now gone over the century mark in three of his last four games overall, with a combined five touchdowns over his last four games.

The last time these teams met in Week 3, Taylor had a season-low 11 touches for 72 yards.

He still averaged 6.4 yards per carry for 64 rushing yards, which is just shy of his posted total for this week’s game.

The Colts are at their best when Taylor is moving the football efficiently on the ground, and while all of the focus will be on the opposing running back in Derrick Henry, I think Taylor has the potential to steal some of that spotlight with another strong performance on Sunday.

Pick: Taylor Over 69.5 rushing yards

Chris Amberley: Los Angeles Rams -14.5 at Houston Texans

The Rams versus Texans is about as big a mismatch as you’ll see in the NFL. Houston has lost back-to-back games by a total of 62-8, and if you follow Brandin Cooks’ social media, you’d be led to believe that winning is the last thing the Texans’ decision makers wants this team to do.

Houston just traded away leading rusher Mark Ingram, and even though Tyrod Taylor is back at practice, they’re still electing to start Davis Mills.

The Texans have scored nine or fewer points in four the five games Mills has started, and rank 32nd in offensive DVOA.

Defensively, they’re not much better. Houston ranks 29th against the pass and last versus the run per DVOA, which spells disaster with Matthew Stafford and the Rams coming to town.

Stafford has quarterbacked L.A. to the No. 1 passing offence per DVOA, while the Rams boast a top-15 rushing unit. L.A. is averaging the fifth-most points in the NFL per outing (29.6), and the Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection has basically been unstoppable.

The duo has connected 56 times already through seven games for 809 yards and nine TDs. Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all but one outing, while five of the Rams six wins this season have come by at least two scores.

As for L.A.’s defence, expect them to wreak havoc on Mills and company. The Rams rank seventh in pass-rush win rate per Pro Football Focus, while Mills has been dropped 15 times in five and a half games, fumbling three times, and throwing seven interceptions.

I’ll take my chances and lay the points with L.A. on Sunday.

Pick: Rams -14.5

Luke Bellus: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers -4

The New England Patriots looked incredible last week in their 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

But that’s the problem with New England in the post-Tom Brady era, they beat up on bad teams and struggle against the good ones.

Their only other wins this season came in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and Week 2 when they picked up their first of the season over the Jets.

This season, when facing teams with a record better than .500, New England is 0-3 and have been outscored 59-82.

Since the start of the 2020 season, the Patriots are just 3-7 against the spread on the road.

Meanwhile, the Chargers enter this game fresh off a bye week.

The last time we saw this team they were getting steamrolled 34-6 by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Los Angeles is 2-1 as a home favourite ATS this season, and Justin Herbert is 5-4 ATS as a home favourite during his career.

Last season New England walked into Los Angeles and hammered the Chargers 45-0, in a game that featured not one but two Patriots’ special teams touchdowns.

I like the Chargers to flip the script this week and win by at least five points.

Pick: Chargers -4