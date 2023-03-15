The week after any big golf tournament is always a strange one.

It’s not too dissimilar from the feeling of rolling out of bed on a Sunday morning in university.

You ever watch so much golf you wake up Monday morning feeling hungover? Yeah, me too.

On the heels of the Players Championship, it feels easy to overlook this week’s Valspar Championship, the first non-elevated event on Tour since the Honda Classic.

But we have an awesome course that will provide a big challenge to these golfers, and there is money to be made.

Last week we went 2-3 in this column. However, Wyndham Clark cashed at +200 to crack the top 40, alongside Max Homa coming through with a top 20 at +125. That saw us come out in the black! Let’s keep it rolling and try to sweep the board this week.

Each course on Tour provides its challenges, and Innisbrook will put a lot of stress on a player's ability to get the ball up and down.

According to RickRunGood.com, there are only two courses on Tour where scrambling is more important than Innisbrook.

So let’s target players that are solid around the greens and have been hitting the ball well.

Easy game.

Best Bets YTD 2-3 (+0.25 units)

*Each play is one unit*

Adam Hadwin top 20 +120

A winner at this event in 2017, Adam Hadwin’s game translates well to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.

The Canadian enters this week after tying for 13th at the Players Championship, his fourth finish inside the top 20 in his last six events.

Hadwin has missed the cut here in two of his last three visits, however. The missed cut in 2021 came in April, the only time this event has been held in that month, and his 2019 missed cut came during a stretch of golf that he would be more than happy to forget about.

Aside from those two missed cuts, Hadwin tied for seventh here in 2022, and followed up his 2017 win with a tie for 12th in 2018.

This season, he ranks inside the top 15 in putting inside 10 feet, and his average of 2.94 strokes ranks fifth in par 3 scoring.

In this field, Hadwin ranks 12th this season in Strokes Gained: Approach and is 20th in scrambling.

It wouldn’t shock me if Hadwin found his way into contention this week, and I like him to crack the top 20 at this plus number.

Eric Cole top 40 +150

Eric Cole isn’t the most accurate driver of the golf ball and his approach play can be worked on.

But the dude is a wizard around the greens and the numbers show it.

This season, the rookie ranks:

5th in Total Putting

8th in Putts Per Round

9th in 3-Putt Avoidance

9th in putting inside 10 feet

He also ranks inside the top 30 this season with an average score of 4.51 on par 5s.

The rookie struggled out of the gate on the PGA Tour, missing his first four cuts. However, since October, he’s missed just two of 10 cuts and has cracked the top 40 on seven different occasions.

Despite water coming into play on nine holes this week, none of those hazards come into play for a left miss off the tee, something that Cole has struggled with at times this season.

This event will test everyone’s short game, so give me a guy that has been getting the job done week after week.

Denny McCarthy top 20 +150

Denny McCarthy showed up to chew bubble gum and have a dynamite short game.

And he’s all out of bubble gum.

Scrambling is going to be important this week, which works with McCarthhy as he ranks 12th on tour in that category.

A large reason why he is so successful at scrambling is his conversion rate inside of 10 feet.

McCarthy has converted on 64.79 per cent of his putts from five to 10 feet this season, well above the 56.29 tour average.

According to RickRunGood.com, only two golfers have been more successful this season within 10 feet than McCarthy.

McCarthy has always been a great putter, but what has led to him finishing inside the top 20 in three of his last five starts has been his ball striking.

The American has gained off the tee and on approach in three of his last five events.

Unfortunately, this play comes with more risk than others, as when McCarthy hasn’t cracked the top 20 in his last five starts, he’s missed the cut.

Still, at this price, I like him to roll in enough putts to get the job done at a course where he made the cut in three straight appearances, including a T9 in 2019.

Ben Griffin top 20 +185

Ben Griffin checks a lot of boxes this week.

The PGA Tour rookie has gained strokes on approach in 10 of his last 12 measured tournaments.

In those same events, he has gained around the greens in nine tournaments, including five straight and has been very strong putting.

Unfortunately for Griffin, the results haven’t followed. This season, the American has cracked the top 20 just four times.

That said, I like him to get inside the number this week and maybe even scare the leaders on Sunday.