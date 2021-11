Sinclair, Labbe, Priestman up for honours at FIFA awards

Canada and Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair is a nominee for Best FIFA Women's Player at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Her international teammate, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe is nominated for Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, while Canada manager Bev Priestman is up for Best FIFA Women's Coach.

The nominees for each award were determined by expert panels assembled by FIFA.

FIFA released its full list of nominees for the awards on Monday with the winners to be revealed in an online ceremony on January 17.

Public voting on the awards is open until December 10.

--

FULL BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS NOMINEES

BEST FIFA WOMEN'S PLAYER: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden/BK Hacken), Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/Chelsea), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Denmark/Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/Barcelona), Ji Soyun (South Korea/Chelsea), Samantha Kerr (Australia/Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal), Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona), Christine Sinclair (Canada/Portland Thorns) and Ellen White (England/Manchester City)

BEST FIFA MEN'S PLAYER: Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (France/Chelsea), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

BEST FIFA WOMEN'S COACH: Lluis Cortes (Barcelona), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden), Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Beverly Priestman (Canada) and Sarina Wiegman (England)

BEST FIFA MEN'S COACH: Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur), Hansi Flick (Germany), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Roberto Mancini (Italy), Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina), Diego Simeone (Atletico) and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

BEST FIFA WOMEN'S GOALKEEPER: Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea), Christine Endler (Chile/Lyon), Stephanie Labbe (Canada/Paris Saint-Germain), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/Atletico) and Alyssa Naeher (United States/Chicago Red Stars)

BEST FIFA MEN'S GOALKEEPER: Alisson (Brazil/Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea), Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich) and Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark/Leicester City)