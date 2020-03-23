While NFL free agency officially opened last Wednesday, it’s been a little over a week since teams could start talking to and negotiating with prospective free agents. The first wave of free agency is over and most of the big bucks have already been spent, but there are still a number of well-known players that are available.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest names who are still searching for teams:

Jadeveon Clowney

Position: DE/OLB

Age: 27

Last Team: Seattle Seahawks

2019 Stats: 31 tackles, 3.0 sacks

After earning three straight trips to the Pro Bowl to round out his tenure with the Houston Texans, Clowney’s year with the Seattle Seahawks fell flat. The former first overall draft pick played in 13 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks last year, finishing with just three sacks. Clowney is still relatively young at 27, but after last year, he is reportedly having trouble finding a team willing to meet his asking price.

Jameis Winston

Position: QB

Age: 26

Last Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 Stats: 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 30 interceptions

Another former first overall draft pick, Winston’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end when they won the Tom Brady sweepstakes last week. While Winston will be known as the first quarterback ever to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season, his 33 TD passes were the most in the league last year and he also led the league in passing yards (5,109).

Robby Anderson

Position: WR

Age: 26

Last Team: New York Jets

2019 Stats: 52 receptions, 779 yards, 5 touchdowns

Anderson entered free agency as arguably the top wide receiver but is still available while other players at his position, like Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, and Nelson Agholor have found homes. Teams could be looking toward the upcoming NFL Draft, supposedly rich in receiving talent, to fill their needs at the position.

Everson Griffen

Position: DE

Age: 32

Last Team: Minnesota Vikings

2019 Stats: 41 tackles, 8.0 sacks

After taking time off in 2018 to focus on his mental health, Griffen proved he is still productive with eight sacks over 15 games last year. The four-time Pro Bowler is now 32, so likely won’t see many long-term contract offers at this stage of his career, but can still pressure the quarterback for a team in the short-term.

Jason Peters

Position: OT

Age: 38

Last Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Peters is 38; his All-Pro and multi-year contract offers are in the past. But the long-time Philadelphia Eagles left tackle can still play, and has been relatively durable, missing only three games combined the last two seasons.

Ndamukong Suh

Position: DT

Age: 33

Last Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 Stats: 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Another player whose big money contract offers are likely in the past, Suh has bounced around between three teams the past three seasons. But the three-time All Pro defensive tackle is still only 33, and started all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, recording 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Vonn Bell

Position: S

Age: 25

Last Team: New Orleans Saints

2019 Stats: 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception

Bell is coming off his fourth straight strong season in the New Orleans Saints secondary, recording 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. While he’s not as flashy as some defensive backs already off the board in free agency, he’s both a solid contributor and young, at just 25-years-old.