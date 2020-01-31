MELBOURNE, Australia — Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray have defeated Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the mixed doubles semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Mattek-Sands and Murray will be bidding for their third Grand Slam mixed doubles title together when they face Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic in Saturday's final.

Murray is the older brother of three-time major singles champion Andy.

Krejcikova and Mektic advanced by eliminating Gabriela Dabrowski and Henri Kontinen 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the other semifinal.

Krejcikova won the Australian Open mixed doubles championship last year with Rajeev Ram.

Mattek-Sands won it in 2012 with Horia Tecau.

Both of Friday's semifinals were played with the main stadium's retractable roof shut because the temperature soared to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius).