Betting Breakdown: Canada-USA 4 Nations final preview, novelty props and best bets

After waiting nine years for Canada and USA’s men’s hockey teams to play best-on-best hockey fans didn’t have to wait very long for the rematch as we’re doing it all again just five days later.

Saturday night in Montreal was a fantastic display of hockey and an even better showing of a rivalry between two nations currently at odds.

The tone for Saturday night was set right from the start, with three fights in the opening nine seconds leading to a physical low-scoring game with Team USA winning 3-1.

As we turn our attention to the final game of the 4 Nations tonight in Boston, we have two teams even in odds to win with both Canada and USA currently -110 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

American goalie Connor Hellebuyck has the shortest odds of any player in the game to win MVP at +250, while Canada’s Connor McDavid isn’t too far behind at +290.

“I’m really excited about it,” McDavid told reporters earlier this week. “It’s obviously a great opportunity to make our country proud. A lot has been said about 10 years and no best on best but ultimately, just excited to play tomorrow, play in a great building, in a hostile environment.”

As Canada enters that “hostile environment” it’s time for us to look at some storylines entering the final, dive into some novelty markets and get a word from Domenic Padula, TSN’s Sr. Sports Betting Analyst for his plays on the game.

Canada vs. USA best-on-best history

When Canada and the U.S. play tonight it will be just the sixth game between the two nations featuring best-on-best action since the 2010 Olympics.

Canada has had the upper hand in the previous five, winning three of them, while Team USA has beaten them twice, once in the group stage in 2010 and again last Saturday.

This will be the eighth game played between the two countries in the final of a best-on-best event since 1976, with Canada holding a 5-2 edge.

USA’s two wins against Canada in an event final both came at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey when Team USA rallied to beat Canada in three games after losing Game 1.

The 1996 World Cup of Hockey is the only time Team USA has won a best-on-best event in the men’s game.

Tournament-clinching goal scorer

(Player to score the Winning Goal credited by NHL.com. The GWG gives a team a one-goal lead. E.G. in a 3-1 score, the 2nd goal for the winning team is the GWG. The GWG is not always the last goal.)

If you watched in 2010 there’s a very good chance you remember exactly where you were when Sidney Crosby scored The Golden Goal.

Tonight, one player on the ice will add his name to history by scoring the tournament-clinching goal.

Dylan Larkin potted the game-winning goal in the second period last Saturday. He is +3200 to do the same thing tonight.

The two players with the shortest odds in this market are Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews at +1200.

Here is a look at the top 10 players priced on FanDuel to score the tournament clinching goal.

Tournament-clinching goal scorer Player Odds Nathan MacKinnon +1300 Auston Matthews +1300 Connor McDavid +1400 Jake Guentzel +1700 Matthew Tkachuk +1700 Jack Hughes +1800 Sam Reinhart +1800 Brayden Point +1800 Brady Tkachuk +1900 Jack Eichel +1900 Power play specials

In a game that is expected to be close and low scoring, the difference Thursday night could come in the special teams department.

Canada has had just four power-play opportunities in this event, scoring on their first 56 seconds into the tournament and failing to replicate that on the next three.

Meanwhile Team USA has converted on just two of their 10 opportunities with a man advantage.

Both Canada and USA have been perfect killing penalties in the 4 Nations with Canada 3-for-3 and the Americans a perfect 7-for-7.

Here is a look at a special market on FanDuel on power plays for tonight’s final.

Power play specials Prop Odds Canada to Score on Their 1st Powerplay +370 Canada to Score on Their 2nd Powerplay +370 Canada to Score on Their 3rd Powerplay +370 USA to Score on Their 1st Powerplay +370 USA to Score on Their 2nd Powerplay +370 USA to Score on Their 3rd Powerplay +370

Novelty markets

This game is getting the Super Bowl treatment on FanDuel, with novelty markets that I have never seen before.

Canada is a -142 favourite to draw more viewers for the game than the U.S. (+116), while the total viewership for the two countries has been set at 10.1 million.

The official time of puck drop is currently -122 to be before 8:23:59 p.m. ET and +100 to happen on or after 8:24:00 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at a few other novelty markets FanDuel has to offer for the game, starting with which player with hoist the trophy after the captain.

4 Nations Face-Off Trophy Handoff Prop Odds Brad Marchand +410 Chris Kreider +500 Connor Hellebuyck +500 Drew Doughty +600 Nathan MacKinnon +600 Matthew Tkachuk +750

Before the captain hands off the trophy, he will need to grab it. But will it be with his left or his right at the top of the trophy?

Will the captain grab the top of trophy with his left or right hand? Prop Odds Left -142 Right +116

On the ice, someone has to score the first goal of the game. What will the jersey number of that player be? What jersey number will be the first goal scorer? Prop Odds 1-15 +200 16-30 +220 31-45 +500 46-60 +1500 61-75 +800 76+ +390

Padula's 4 Nations Face-Off Best Bet

It doesn’t get any better than this. The best in the world representing their country in the championship game of a best-on-best international tournament. Canada versus USA for gold.

It’s been a heck of a tournament from a betting perspective, so I had to lock in one final FanDuel Best Bet. I’ll go with a Same Game Parlay with MacKinnon and McDavid to both record 1+ point at +126. Hopefully, Canada’s best can lead them to a win tonight.

Enjoy the game everyone.