Betting Breakdown: Canada-USA set to play best-on-best for first time in nine years

For the first time in nine years, Canada and the United States will write another chapter in the long, historic rivalry that has led to so many iconic moments.

Sure, the rivalry continues to burn hot on the women's side and we also see these two nations face off nearly every year at the World Juniors, and in the spring at the World Championships. But Saturday night in Montreal will feel different as we see the best of Canada take on the best that America has to offer for the first time since 2016's World Cup of Hockey.

While touted as one of the best rivalries in sports, it has been pretty one-sided historically on the men's side. In best-on-best tournaments, Canada has a record of 13-4-1 over Team USA and has won the last three meetings between the two nations.

The last time Team USA defeated Canada in best-on-best action was in the preliminary stages of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

However, history will forever tell the story of the second meeting between those two squads in 2010, when Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner in the gold medal game, bringing the team a 3-2 win.

Fast forward 15 years later and only Crosby and Drew Doughty remain for Team Canada, while nobody from the 2010 USA team will be lacing it up tonight.

The players are different. The stadium is different. The coaches are different. But the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same in this rivalry and anticipation around this game has reached a fever pitch.

Join me as I shine a spotlight on some key storylines to monitor this evening

SID’S STREAK



Canada’s 4-3 win Wednesday night extended Crosby’s win streak playing for Canada in international competition to 26 straight games.

“It’s no coincidence his record of when he’s wearing a Canadian jersey,” Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper said.

“That’s not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he’s going to be on the Mount Rushmore, for sure, of people that have thrown the Canadian jersey on.”

In his last 26 games with Team Canada, Crosby has accounted for 10 goals, 29 points and a +87 plus-minus rating.

Crosby entered this event a 31-1 longshot to be named tournament MVP. However, his three-assist performance in Game 1 saw his odds slashed to +420, and he now sits with the shortest odds of any player listed.

Crosby is -162 to record a point, +320 for two-plus points and +1060 Saturday night to replicate his Game 1 showing with three points.

MAKING HISTORY

On the American side, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk made history Thursday night by becoming the first siblings to each score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game.

While the two have been NHL mainstays for several years, their history with the international game is limited.

This week marks Matthew's first time suiting up for Team USA in international play since the 2016 World Juniors. Brady’s only experience outside of the World Juniors came last year when he played for Team USA at the 2024 World Championship.

"I don't really think it's hit yet," Brady, captain of the Ottawa Senators, said of playing with his older sibling on the international stage. "This has been the best experience of my hockey life. I can't really describe the excitement and joy.

"It's been amazing."

After making history in Game 1, a parlay of both brothers to score in Game 2 is +1368 on FanDuel, and they are +2500 to combine for three-or-more goals .

FRIENDS TO ENEMIES

One of the best parts about international competition is that it pits beloved teammates against each other.

This game features a few great examples of that.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are going head-to-head for the first time as pros Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Marner spoke about playing against his Maple Leafs teammates, “We flew in together. We said bye, said good luck, we'll see you at the end of it."

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett draws into the lineup for Canada after being a healthy scratch for Game 1 and will take on his Florida Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk.

“It will be interesting if Sam and Matthew meet in a corner at some point,” Canada head coach Jon Cooper said on Friday.

Here is a look at the odds on FanDuel for the trio listed above to outshine their teammates as they go head-to-head Saturday night.



Rivalry Specials Prop Odds Auston Matthews to Record More Points than Mitch Marner +164 Mitch Marner to Record More Points than Auston Matthews +188 Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner to Record Equal Number of Points +188 Jack Eichel to Record More Points than Mark Stone +130 Mark Stone to Record More Points than Jack Eichel +290 Jack Eichel and Mark Stone to Record Equal Number of Points +162 Matthew Tkachuk to Record More Points than Sam Reinhart +178 Sam Reinhart to Record More Points than Matthew Tkachuk +188 Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart to Record Equal Number of Points +178

