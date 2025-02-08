Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL

It’s one of the best rivalries in all of sports, Canada vs. USA in women’s hockey.

For years, the two countries have dominated the sport, combining to win all seven of the gold medals in women’s hockey at the Olympics since 1998. And the two have met in 22 of the last 23 IIHF Women's World Championship gold medal games with Canada winning 13 of the last 23 golds and USA winning the other 10.

The rivalry between the two sides has led to some iconic moments and tonight another chapter in the book of Canada/USA women’s hockey will be written.

The two sides square off for a fifth and final time in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

This version of the series began back in Nov. 2024, with Canada winning two of the three games that week. However, a 2-1 shootout victory for Team USA on Thursday has leveled the series at two games a side and sets up what should be a thrilling fifth and deciding game Saturday night.

Canada is a -124 favourite to complete the series win, while the USA comes in as a +102 underdog on FanDuel.

Despite the first three games averaging over seven goals per game, it appears a low scoring game is expected tonight with a total set at just 4.5, with the over currently -134 and the under +110.

In this series, two of the four games have been decided in overtime, with Canada winning Game 2 in a shootout USA doing the same in Game 4.

Tonight’s game is +320 to reach overtime.

As for the NHL, we have another busy night with 10 games dropping the puck after 7pm EST.

Let’s get to some player props to monitor and take a look at the most popular teams on the moneyline before rounding up the coin’s first winning week of the year.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

So far I have spotlighted 47 props in this portion of the article with a 28-19 record, which includes going 9-1 over the last three weeks.

This week I have found four players I like to get a point on Saturday.

Player Prop Odds Bryan Rust O 0.5 Points -150 Rasmus Dahlin O 0.5 Points -148 Jonathan Huberdeau O 0.5 Points -148 Mikael Granlund O 0.5 Points -148

Bryan Rust has exceeded 0.5 points in seven of his last eight games against bottom 10 defences in goals allowed. The Philadelphia Flyers enter Saturday night allowing the 26th most assists and 25th most goals per game.

Rasmus Dahlin has at least one point in nine of his last 10 games against a bottom 10 defence in goals allowed, averaging 1.4 points in the 10 games. The Nashville Predators are 25th in the NHL in assists and goals allowed per game.

Jonathan Huberdeau has one or more points in nine of his last 10 games against a bottom 10 defence for goals allowed. The Seattle Kraken enter Saturday night allowing the 23rd most goals per game.

Mikael Granlund has exceeded 0.5 points in six straight games vs. bottom 10 defences for goals allowed, averaging 1.5 points per game. The San Jose Sharks are 32nd in the NHL in goals and assists allowed per game.



MOST PUBLIC SIDES

Most Popular sides

Away Home Popular Side San Jose Sharks Dallas Stars Stars -275 Anaheim Ducks Los Angeles Kings Kings -260 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Panthers -184 Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues Blues -255 Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks Maple Leafs -137

PUBLIC VS. COIN

Just when I was starting to lose all hope, the coin has sucked me back in.

After failing to log a winning record for eight straight weeks, a 2-1 week for the coin, combined with a 1-2 week from the public has seen lady luck cut into the deficit ever so slightly.

As we enter the second week of February, the public leads 19-20 with the coin trailing behind at 15-24.

Don’t look now, but the 1-2 week for Johnny public makes that three consecutive Saturdays with a losing record. Has the public lost its fastball? Many are starting to wonder.

Let’s see if the coin can make up any more ground tonight.

Public: Stars, Kings, Panthers

Coin: Sharks, Ducks, Senators

Public vs. Coin