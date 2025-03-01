Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL

As the calendar flips to March, more and more is becoming clear in the NHL at the top and bottom of the standings.

Near the top, a two-way race between the Winnipeg Jets (+105) and the Washington Capitals (+120) has broken out for the Presidents Trophy. The Jets and Capitals are the only teams with odds shorter than 10-to-1 to finish with the most points in the regular season.

Meanwhile, a clear frontrunner has emerged in the race to the bottom as the San Jose Sharks are -370 to finish with the worst regular-season record. That number represents an implied probability of 78.72 per cent. The only other team listed in the market is the Chicago Blackhawks at +260, who have two more points than the Sharks with one more game played.

But before the season shakes out, we have an NHL slate in front of us this evening, so let’s get to some player props and examine the most popular teams on the moneyline.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR

So far, I have spotlighted 51 props in this portion of the article with a 31-19-1 record, which includes going 12-1-1 over the last four columns.

PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR Name Prop Odds Marco Kasper O 1.5 Shots on Goal -135 Alex Tuch O 0.5 Points -146 Jake Sanderson O 0.5 Points -158 Quinn Hughes O 0.5 Points -188

Marco Kasper has two or more shots on goal in five of his last six games against bottom-10 defences in that category. The Columbus Blue Jackets are 24th in the league, allowing 29.3 per game.

Alex Tuch has at least one point in five straight games against bottom-10 defences for assists allowed. The Montreal Canadiens are 28th in the league, allowing 5.6 assists per game.

Jake Sanderson has at least one point in four of his last five games against the 10 teams who have allowed the most goals. The Sharks are 32nd in the NHL, allowing 3.7 goals per game.

Quinn Hughes has at least one point in 10 straight games against bottom-10 teams in assists allowed. The Seattle Kraken are 24th in the NHL, allowing 5.5 assists per game.

MOST PUBLIC SIDES

MOST PUBLIC SIDES Away Home Popular Side San Jose Sharks Ottawa Senators Senators -310 Philadelphia Flyers Winnipeg Jets Jets -215 Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Ducks -152 New Jersey Devils Utah Hockey Club Devils -102 Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres Sabres -152



PUBLIC VS. COIN

Just when it looked like the coin was gaining some momentum, the public has widened its lead.

Three weeks ago when we last met, the public took care of business, going 2-1 thanks to wins by the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, it was another losing week for the coin.

As we enter March, the public leads 21-21 with the coin trailing behind at 16-26.

With just seven more Saturdays left on the calendar, it’s now or never for the coin to start making up some ground in this race to see if lady luck can predict hockey games better than the general public.

Here are the picks for this week

Public: Senators, Jets, Ducks

Coin: Senators, Flyers, Ducks