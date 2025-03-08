Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL

The NHL trade deadline has passed and it was a memorable one.

With star players like Mikko Rantanen and Brad Marchand moving to contenders, we’ve seen big shifts in Stanley Cup odds on FanDuel.

Florida opened the day at +800 to repeat as champions, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. The acquisition of Marchand slashed their odds to +500, making them the favourite.

They aim to become the third team since 2010 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, following Pittsburgh in 2016-17 and Tampa Bay in 2020-21.

Here is a look at a few other notable movers.