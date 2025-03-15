Betting Breakdown: Player props and popular teams to watch Saturday night in the NHL
Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the all-time NHL scoring record remains one of the better storylines of the 2024-25 NHL season.
The 39-year-old is just eight goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals and is currently -120 to break the record this year.
Ovechkin opened the year at +1000 longshot to break the record this year and his odds to set the all-time record this season have been a rollercoaster after a hot start slashed his odds and a broken leg kept him out for several weeks.
We’ve been tracking Ovie’s odds this year, and just 11 days ago his -215 to break the record is the lowest we’ve seen the odds fall.
However, since then the Capitals forward has only two goals in five games, and his price has been adjusted to -120. That number comes with an implied probability of 54.45 per cent.
Ovechkin Odds to break record Timeline
|Date
|Odds
|Implied probability
|Open
|+1000
|9.09 per cent
|Nov. 4
|+270
|27.03 per cent
|Nov. 13
|+125
|44.44 per cent
|Dec. 31
|+145
|40.82 per cent
|Jan. 30
|+600
|14.29 per cent
|Feb. 9
|+190
|34.48 per cent
|Feb. 24
|-174
|63.50 per cent
|Mar. 3
|-215
|68.75 per cent
|Mar. 14
|-120
|54.45 per cent
With 16 games left in the season, a goal tonight against the San Jose Sharks would probably go a long way in Ovechkin’s case to break the record this year.
In 28 career games against the Sharks, Ovechkin has 16 goals and is -105 to add to his total today.
While Ovie and the Capitals look to keep the good times rolling against the Sharks, we have another loaded Saturday night to tackle, so let’s get to some props and take a look at the latest in our coin flipping game show: The Public vs. The Coin.
PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR
So far, I’ve highlighted 55 props in this section, posting a 35-23-1 record, including a 16-5-1 mark over the last six columns.
PLAYER PROPS TO MONITOR
|Player
|Prop
|Odds
|Matvei Michkov
|U 0.5 Points
|-115
|Yegor Chinakhov
|O 1.5 Shots on Goal
|-130
Matvei Michkov has failed to record one point in four of his last five games against a top 10 defence for assists allowed. The Carolina Hurricanes are third in the NHL, allowing just 4.3 assists per game.
Yegor Chinakhov has at least two shots in 12 of his last 15 games against bottom 10 defences in shots on goal allowed. The New York Rangers are 28th in the NHL, allowing 30.2 shots per game.
Most Public Sides
Most Public Sides
|Away
|Home
|Popular Side
|Nashville Predators
|Los Angeles Kings
|Kings -225
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Vancouver Canucks
|Canucks -275
|Florida Panthers
|Montreal Canadiens
|Panthers -215
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Hurricanes -172
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Boston Bruins
|Lightning -182
PUBLIC VS. COIN
And just like that, the public has widened the gap.
After a 2-1 week for the coin two weeks ago cut the public’s lead to just four games Johnny Public has bounced back with a clean sweep.
The 3-0 week for the public came at the perfect time as the coin struggled last Saturday, picking just one winner.
With just five Saturday’s remaining, the public holds a 25-23 record, while the coin trails at 19-31.
If the coin is going to mount a comeback it has to start this week.
Public: Kings, Canucks, Panthers
Coin: Predators, Canucks, Canadiens