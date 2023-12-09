Market reaction to Ohtani signing
After weeks of speculation we have our answer.
Shoehi Ohtani is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the superstar off the free agent market, let's take a look at the updated betting markets and see where his impact was felt the most.
Toronto Blue Jays
World Series Odds: +1000 -> +1500
League Championship Odds: +550 -> +650
Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: -105
After opening at 36-1 to sign Ohtani, the Blue Jays closed as one of the co-favoruites to land the two-way star.
Unfortunately for Jays fans, the thrill of the chase is all they're left with now that Ohtani has signed with Dodgers.
After entering the day 10-1 to win the World Series, Toronto saw their odds lengthen to 14-1.
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series Odds: +700 -> +500
League Championship Odds: +400 -> +270
Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: -135
It was always the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani's former cross-town rival opened as the favourites to land him at +450.
Friday morning they closed with the shortest odds.
The Dodgers already had some of the shortest odds in the league to win the World Series, now they're the favourites.
Los Angeles Angels
World Series Odds: +10000 -> +10000
League Championship Odds: +4500 -> +4500
Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: +1500
The Angels had six years with Ohtani to pitch him on the organization, so once he made it to free agency the writing was on the wall.
Los Angeles opened as a 20-1 longshot to re-sign Ohtani and their closing price suggests they weren't in consideration.
San Francisco Giants
World Series Odds: +3800 -> +4000
League Championship Odds: +1700 -> +2000
Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: +2000