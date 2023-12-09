After weeks of speculation we have our answer.

Shoehi Ohtani is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the superstar off the free agent market, let's take a look at the updated betting markets and see where his impact was felt the most.

Toronto Blue Jays

World Series Odds: +1000 -> +1500

League Championship Odds: +550 -> +650

Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: -105

After opening at 36-1 to sign Ohtani, the Blue Jays closed as one of the co-favoruites to land the two-way star.

Unfortunately for Jays fans, the thrill of the chase is all they're left with now that Ohtani has signed with Dodgers.

After entering the day 10-1 to win the World Series, Toronto saw their odds lengthen to 14-1.

Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series Odds: +700 -> +500

League Championship Odds: +400 -> +270

Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: -135

It was always the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani's former cross-town rival opened as the favourites to land him at +450.

Friday morning they closed with the shortest odds.

The Dodgers already had some of the shortest odds in the league to win the World Series, now they're the favourites.

Los Angeles Angels

World Series Odds: +10000 -> +10000

League Championship Odds: +4500 -> +4500

Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: +1500

The Angels had six years with Ohtani to pitch him on the organization, so once he made it to free agency the writing was on the wall.

Los Angeles opened as a 20-1 longshot to re-sign Ohtani and their closing price suggests they weren't in consideration.

San Francisco Giants

World Series Odds: +3800 -> +4000

League Championship Odds: +1700 -> +2000

Closing Odds to sign Ohtani: +2000