The NHL's trade deadline is Friday afternoon this week and we can expect a fair bit of movement according to the odds on FanDuel.

FanDuel has priced the odds for several NHL players to get dealt this week, with New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson sporting some of the shortest odds at -550 to be dealt.

The -550 for Nelson, who appears at No. 2 on TSN’s Trade Bait board, represents an implied probability of 84.62 per cent.

Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers sits at 4 on TSN’s Trade Bait board and is also priced at -550.

As of Thursday morning, eight players listed on the market are priced at odds shorter than even money.

NHL: Trade Deadline Betting Odds Player Odds Trade Bait Rank Brock Nelson -550 2 Scott Laughton -550 4 Brandon Tanev -320 7 Ryan Donato -195 8 Joel Armia -180 26 Justin Brazeau -160 30 Luke Kunin -135 33 Jordan Greenway -125 N/A

Following the pack at short odds there is a group of players led by Flyers’ forward Rasmus Ristolainen priced between +140 and +250.

The group includes Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen who was acquired by the team in a blockbuster deal last month and is now +230 to be traded again.

The Hurricanes spent big to add Rantanen in January, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Colorado Avalanche. The Hurricanes, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

In the weeks since, Rantanen has struggled to find his more than point per game form from his time with the Avalanche.

He is currently No. 1 on TSN’s Trade Bait board.

NHL: Trade Deadline Betting Odds​ Player Odds Trade Bait Rank Rasmus Ristolainen +140 6 Brayden Schenn +170 11 Carson Soucy +210 10 Dylan Cozens +220 13 Rickard Rakell +230 5 Mikko Rantanen +230 1 Jamie Oleksiak +250 18 Kyle Palmieri +250 14 Brock Boeser +250 3

Meanwhile, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington currently sits at the bottom of the market at +1100 odds to be traded before the friday afternoon deadline.

The netminder is joined at the bottom by Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Petterson (+900), Pittsburgh Penguins defeceman Erik Karlsson (+600) and Anihem Ducks goalie John Gibson (+500).

Here is a look at the players listed at +400 or longer.

NHL: Trade Deadline Betting Odds Player Odds Trade Bait Rank Bowen Byram +410 22 Casey Mittelstadt +410 17 Ryan O'Reilly +410 34 Trevor Zegras +500 T35 John Gibson +500 32 Erik Karlsson +600 N/A Elias Pettersson +900 T35 Jordan Binnington +1100 N/A

