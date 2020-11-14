Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL Staff Best Bets For Week 10

It’s Week 10 in the NFL, people.

With nine weeks of action in the books, we have a pretty good sample size to work with as we do our best to gain an edge in a season unlike any before it.

One thing we’ve learned is that home field advantage isn’t nearly as meaningful as it used to be without stadiums at full capacity.

In fact, home teams are just 60-71-1 against the spread this season.

That makes our group feel a little more confident with all three of us listing road teams as our top plays for this Sunday.

Here are our best bets for Week 10 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Philadelphia Eagles -3 at New York Giants

A couple of weeks ago, I had to sweat out the Philadelphia Eagles as my Survivor Pool pick and watch them come back from down 11 points in the final four minutes and 38 seconds of regulation to beat the New York Giants 22-21.

How could I possibly go back to Philadelphia as my best bet this week?

The Eagles look much different on paper than they did when they had to grind out a victory over New York in their first meeting.

Philadelphia is coming off a bye week and finally starting to get some bodies in their lineup.

This week, the Eagles welcome back running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery, as well as offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Isaac Seumalo.

Philadelphia will also have tight end Dallas Goedert now two weeks removed from his return from injury.

As long as the Eagles can avoid the in-game injury bug, they should be able to extend their streak of eight consecutive wins over the Giants.

Daniel Jones has lost 16 straight games against all opponents other than the Washington Football Team.

After blowing a double-digit lead against Philadelphia in the first meeting, I’ll bet against him again this week against what should be a much healthier and stronger Eagles’ side.

Pick: Eagles -3

Luke Bellus: Los Angeles Chargers +2 at Miami Dolphins

At the start of the 2020 NFL season, I was bullish on the Miami Dolphins and their chances in the AFC East.

But this week, I’m fading Miami.

The Dolphins have impressed this season. Their 5-3 record has them in the hunt for a wild-card spot, and they sit just a few games behind the division-leading Buffalo Bills.

After looking shaky in his first NFL start, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa settled in for his second start, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers have lost in heartbreaking fashion in back-to-back weeks.

Back in Week 8, the Chargers lost on a Drew Lock touchdown with 0:00 time on the clock, and last week the Chargers scored a walk-off touchdown of their own, only to have it overturned by replay.

This Chargers team has talent on both sides of the ball and can keep up with any offence they face.

Their 2-6 record doesn’t tell the whole story as their six losses have come by just a combined 24 points. And they are 5-3 at covering the spread.

I think this league has a way of humbling you at just the right time, and this feels like a spot where the Dolphins come back down to earth a little bit.

I like the Chargers to keep it close, and win outright.

Pick: Chargers +2

Chris Amberley: Tampa Buccaneers -5.5 at Carolina Panthers

Who else is excited for angry Tom Brady week?

Fresh off the worst loss of his career, Brady and the 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the 3-6 Carolina Panthers as 5.5-point favorites.

No other quarterback in NFL history has been as proficient covering games following a loss as Brady, and the numbers really are incredible.

Brady is 32-12 ATS after a defeat, including 23-3 ATS when the line is less than seven points.

He’s 2-0 in this exact scenario in 2020, beating the Panthers convincingly in Week 2 following a loss to New Orleans, and blowing out Green Bay in Week 6 after a defeat in Chicago.

On paper, the Bucs versus Panthers is a huge mismatch.

Tampa Bay is the second-ranked team by DVOA, while Carolina is 16th.

Brady should have all the time in the world to pick apart this Carolina defence, as the Panthers rank last in sack rate and 26th in QB hit rate.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers defence was embarrassed last week, but don’t let that performance fool you.

For the season, Tampa Bay is allowing just 2.95 yards per carry and boasts the league's fourth-ranked coverage unit, according to Pro Football Focus.

In their first meeting versus Carolina this year, the Bucs defence completely shut down the Panthers offence until garbage time.

They held them to just seven points through three quarters, while forcing four turnovers.

Also working in Tampa Bay’s favor is the fact that Christian McCaffrey will miss another game because of a shoulder injury.

I’ll take the Bucs in this spot.

Pick: Buccaneers -5.5