When Drake first crooned about trust issues over Noah '40's smoothed-out beat a decade ago, the Toronto rapper was referring to his precarious relationships with the women around him.

A decade later, Drizzy is now the most streamed artist in the world and worth about $180 million. I'm guessing he doesn't have a lot of time to play fantasy hoops.

Even so, the idea of trust issues is still one that can apply to us and certain players on our fantasy teams.

Whether it is name brand recognition, reputation or hoping to rekindle past production, there are some players that we can't seem to let go of. Surely once we move on, they'll make us regret it, right? I refer to these types as traps – either be disappointed on a nightly basis or fear them finding their games the second we move on.

Fantasy is all about ‘what have you done for me lately?’ so I've picked out five trap candidates and how we should react to them.

Robert Covington, Trail Blazers (Preseason ranking: 50, Player Rater: 159)

Covington came into this season with high expectations as a new Blazer. A player regarded as a Swiss Army knife of sorts, Covington is theoretically a perfect small-ball big man for Portland. He can guard multiple positions while racking up counting stats, draining open threes created by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. RoCo has been a work-in-progress – he's shooting a career-low 31.6 per cent from the field and 28 per cent from downtown. He's also not blocking many shots (0.6 BPG) or getting to the line at all (0.8 FTA). The good news is he's still seeing more than 30 minutes a night and the Blazers are relying on him with Jusuf Nurkic injured. The steals are still there (1.2 SPG), and I expect his shooting to trend up a little bit from rock bottom.

Verdict: Stay loyal or try to buy low.

Draymond Green, Warriors (Preseason ranking: 66, Player Rater: 183)

If we were discussing real-life impact of a player, Draymond wouldn't be anywhere near this list. One of the finest defensive players of all-time, his ability to read the game and athletic ability to guard multiple positions made him a valuable part of the Warriors dynasty. In terms of his current fantasy offerings, it's not great. He'll offer up some valuable dimes as a centre (6.6 APG), but the rest is unpleasant: 4.8 PPG on poor shooting (34.9 per cent FG and 21.2 per cent from thee) Worst of all, Green is registering 0.1 blocks per game. That's 226th in the league, below the likes of Brad Wanamaker, Facundo Campazzo and Trae Young. Drafted at an average position of 88.9, there's no way you're happy with Dray. Even so, he still feels difficult to let go of and is rostered in 70.7 per cent of leagues.

Verdict: Find a buyer or begrudgingly hold.

Lou Williams, Clippers (Preseason ranking: 67, Player Rater: 208)

The legend of Lou Will is strong. The '6 Man' has been a reliable bucket-getter for years. However, time is ticking on the 34-year-old, as my colleague @chengwesley pointed out a couple of weeks ago. Lou Will's days of being a meaningful fantasy player are numbered. His 22.2 per cent usage is the lowest it's been as a Clipper, but Williams isn't doing much with the ball even when he has it. 'Sweet Lou' is shooting an abysmal 38.3 per cent from the floor while offering no threes or any defensive stats. His biggest strength of free-throw shooting is mitigated by the fact that he only attempts just over two a game. Are you really going to keep him around for the few assists he provides?

Verdict: Send him packing.

DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets (Preseason ranking: 104, Player Rater: 188)

Many were hopeful of seeing some part of the old Boogie this season. At his peak he was a devastating scorer, a force of nature that not many could handle defensively. Unfortunately, multiple catastrophic injuries have taken their toll on the four-time All-Star. One hundred and sixty-five players attempt at least 7.5 shots a game, and Cousins has the worst shooting percentage out of all of them (33.6 per cent). Without any kind of mobility, Boogie is resorting to launching over half of his shots from deep, unsuccessfully (30 per cent). He also averages close to two turnovers a night in only 17.5 minutes. Cousins will grab some boards (7.5 RPG) and provide an occasional steal or block, but for a big man to hamper your team with this kind of efficiency, it's hard to live with as a fantasy owner.

Verdict: Cut him loose.

Blake Griffin, Pistons (Preseason ranking: 98, Player Rater: 200)

How the mighty have fallen. Griffin's career has been hampered by injuries, and he's not even the No. 1 option for the cellar-dwelling Pistons (Jerami Grant has thrived in that role) His 19.4 per cent usage rate is a career low, and he's no longer athletic enough to get to the rim with any ease. Blake's defensive stats were spotty at best even at his peak and are non-existent now. So, what are we left with? He'll give you four assists a night and a couple threes, but his sub-40 per cent shooting is a killer.

Verdict: Drop him.