It’s now officially playoff season across the board in the fantasy hockey world. Some leagues are already through the first round, while others begin the post-season this week. If you’ve made it this far, congratulations.

The single best way to get an edge in your playoff matchup is man games. You should be checking your matchups to see if you have the upper hand in games scheduled, and even if you’re comfortably ahead, you should make it your main priority to add more man games by taking advantage of the weekly schedule.

Unfortunately for some, there are a handful of teams that have an awful schedule in Week 14, and if you roster even a few players from those teams, you’re already behind the 8-ball. So let’s try to make up for that.

Week 14 Notes:

It’s a bad week for the two-game schedule. Anaheim, Colorado, Edmonton, St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Washington will all be limited to just two games apiece, with the Avalanche and Blues’ two games not even a guarantee due to Colorado’s COVID situation.

It’s worth noting that Edmonton will play both of its games early in the week on Monday and Wednesday, while Colorado, St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Washington will all play on Thursday and Saturday.

Fortunately, there are 13 teams that play a healthy four games this week, with some easy standouts when it comes to favourable matchups.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will face the Buffalo Sabres three times in a row to start Week 14, before finishing the week off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will come as no surprise that the Sabres are giving up the third-most goals per game this season at 3.36.

David Krejci has been loving life with Taylor Hall on his line, picking up five points in four games since the deadline deal. Krejci is only rostered in 34 per cent of leagues.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman will likely get a game or two this week as Tuukka Rask’s backup. The Bruins will be giving Rask – who’s coming off an injury - a bunch of rest leading up to the postseason, and with Jaroslav Halak on the COVID list, Swayman will be rewarded with those starts. Through five games in his young career, Swayman has a .938 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh will play New Jersey three times and Boston once. The Devils have been by far the worst team defensively in April, giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Jared McCann is still only rostered in 49 per cent of leagues despite a recent tear where he’s put up 18 points in 21 games. He also has eight power play points over his last 12 games – fourth-most over that span behind only Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon, and Adam Fox.

New York Rangers

New York has been on fire of late and we can expect that to continue in Week 14. They’re scoring a league-high 3.9 goals per game in April, and if we track it back to March, they’re second in the NHL behind only the powerhouse Avalanche.

The Rangers will play the Flyers twice and the Sabres and Islanders once in Week 14. Philly is giving up the second-most goals per game this season behind only the Senators.

Colin Blackwell was a streamer to target last week and it paid off, so let’s go right back to that well. Blackwell put up five points in four games last week, and he’s now up to a point per game over his last 12 with six goals and six assists. He’s still available in almost 90 per cent of leagues.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars get the Detroit Red Wings four times in Week 14. The Wings are ninth-worst in both goals and shots allowed per game.

Jason Robertson is somehow still available in over half of all leagues. He has eight goals and 14 points over his last 14 games and is 15th in league scoring since he began a hot streak on March 4th.

Meanwhile, Jamie Oleksiak has been filling up the peripherals over the last few weeks. Since April 1st, he ranks third in both hits and blocks, for leagues that count them.

Top Playoff Streamers

G, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (10 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

As mentioned, the Stars have an incredibly favourable matchup this week as they square off with the Wings all four games. Detroit is dead last in goals scored per game at 2.22, and that was mostly when they had Anthony Mantha on their team. Oettinger has started five of the Stars’ past nine games and has a .946 save percentage over that span. He should start at least two of the four games against the Wings this week, whose current leading goal scorer is Adam Erne. Oettinger is available in 90 per cent of leagues, that’s criminally low considering the week ahead.

W, Craig Smith, Boston Bruins (40 per cent rostered, up 31 per cent)

Craig Smith is still available in 60 per cent of leagues. He has 18 points in his last 16 games, that’s 14th in the league over that span and tied with Auston Matthews who’s played just two fewer games. Smith has been playing alongside Krejci and Hall and the line has combined for 13 points in the four games since the Hall trade. Smith is also getting time on the second power play unit. With three games against Buffalo this week, it’s going to be another productive stretch for Smith and the Bruins.

C, Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabres (7 per cent rostered, up 5 per cent)

Casey Mittelstadt doesn’t have the best of matchups in Week 14, but his recent production can’t be ignored. The eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft has seven goals in his last 10 games, adding two assists. He’s centering the second line and seeing time on the first power play unit with Jack Eichel out. He’s had a big bump in ice-time in April, averaging close to 17 minutes a game compared to just 14 minutes prior to that. He’s a risk while playing the Bruins three times this week, but with how hot he’s been, it’s a risk worth taking.