One week after Bryson DeChambeau’s prodigious drives helped him secure the Arnold Palmer Invitational title at Bay Hill, the tour’s best head down the road to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., for The Players Championship.

This is the PGA Tour’s crown jewel tournament, long known as the unofficial ‘fifth major,’ with 48 of the top 50 players in the world competing this week. The 2020 tournament was cancelled after the opening round on Thursday, March 12, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The two players in the top 50 who aren’t playing this week are Brooks Koepka, who withdrew due to injury, and Matthew Wolff, who is also believed to be recuperating from an injury.

TPC Sawgrass is a diabolical golf course that rarely produces the same players year-to-year shooting really well due to the quirky nature of the course and its propensity to swallow up mishit shots.

The most famous of those is the infamous island green on the par 3, 17th hole.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama led after the first round before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, meaning that 2019 winner Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

There are four Canadians teeing it up, with Corey Conners, who finished third last week in Orlando, with by far the shortest odds to win outright at +6600.

The other three face an uphill climb in the eyes of oddsmakers, with Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes at +22500 odds and Nick Taylor a +30000 long shot.

Here's our first look at the field for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Players Championship – Top 20

Dustin Johnson +1100

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Rory McIlroy +1400

Jon Rahm +1400

Justin Thomas +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Webb Simpson +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Patrick Reed +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Scottie Scheffler +4000

Jason Day +4500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500

Johnson has checkered history at Sawgrass

The first seven years that Dustin Johnson teed it up at this venue, he was very underwhelming, with his best finish being a tie for 34th way back in 2010.

The current world No. 1 has figured out this confounding track in recent years, posting top-20’s in the last three times he’s competed.

In his last attempt in 2019, he settled for a fifth-place tie, his first top-10 in 11 career tries at Sawgrass.

He posted an uncharacteristic T-54 (out of 72 players) two weeks ago at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

That week, his putter was dismal, as he lost 10 strokes on the field on the greens, his third straight event losing shots to the field with the flat stick.

In the last 24 rounds on this course, he ranks a pedestrian 52nd in strokes gained putting.

Clearly, DJ could dominate to be crowned Players champion for the first time on Sunday, but with his recent form and his spotty record in the past at this Pete Dye golf course, his +1100 odds against such a stacked field aren’t overly intriguing.

Thomas sporting enticing odds

It’s very seldom that Justin Thomas enters an event with +2000 odds to win outright, but this week he does against such a deep field.

In four starts on the PGA Tour in 2021, he has a third place, T-13 and T-15, along with a missed cut.

On the campaign, he’s sixth in SG: approaching the green and 14th tee-to-green, which will be critical to succeed at Sawgrass.

In previous years, JT has shown a knack for this track, with a T-3 in 2016 and a T-11 in 2018.

He uncharacteristically hasn’t won in his last 14 worldwide starts, but at +2000 odds to win outright this week he sports juicy odds compared to the four players ahead of him.

Past Five Winners of the Players Championship

2019: Rory McIlroy -16 (1 shot win)

2018: Webb Simpson -18 (4 shot win)

2017: Si Woo Kim -10 (3 shot win)

2016: Jason Day -15 (4 shot win)

2015: Rickie Fowler -12 (playoff over Sergio Garcia & Kevin Kisner)

*Last year’s tournament was cancelled after one round due to COVID-19

Trending Up

Corey Conners +6600

Making his third straight appearance at this golf tournament, Corey Conners is riding high following his third-place result at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In his first go-round at this mercurial course in 2019, he had a middling T-41 result.

That year, he was his typical ball-striking savant, gaining nearly eight shots on the field tee-to-green.

The problematic putter has been his downfall, and 2019 was no exception, where he lost nearly six shots on the dance floor to the field.

In last year’s opening round, Conners shot a solid 4-under 68 to find himself in a tie for seventh when the tournament was shut down because of the pandemic.

He’s been playing some really solid golf, where he’s been inside the top-25 in seven of his last nine events (four top-10s)

He has just the lone PGA Tour victory to his credit at the 2019 Valero Texas Open, but Conners is getting more comfortable in big spots.

A victory is probably too much to ask for, but a winning top 5 or top-10 bet on the Canadian is certainly plausible.

Horse For This Course

Adam Scott +7000

Deciding between which golfer is best suited for this venue on a year-in-year out basis comes down to 2004 champion Adam Scott and 2008 winner Sergio Garcia (+8000).

The Spaniard has five career top-4’s at this course, including a pair of runner-up finishes, but none have come in his last four attempts.

Scott, meanwhile, has been much more consistent recently, with six top-20’s in his last eight appearances, posting four straight top-12’s.

In the last 36 rounds around Sawgrass, he’s first in total strokes gained and second in SG: tee-to-green.

At +7000 to win outright, you could do a lot worse than a player who loves it here and has tasted success in the past as well.