Rafael Nadal or the field?



The clay season wraps up at Roland Garros and it's Rafael Nadal who is an overwhelming favourite to win a 14th French Open title. Every year the question is brought up - is this when Nadal takes a step back and is beaten in Paris? His career 100-2 record in the tournament is arguably the most incredible statistic in all of sports and he'll look to add another grand slam to his trophy case, which would give him 21 overall and pass Roger Federer for the most all-time.



At -120 to lift the trophy, there isn't much value in taking Nadal pre-tournament when you can get the entire remaining 127 players at the same price, but when he hasn't lost a match since 2015, it really is the biggest "sure thing" to bet in tennis.



This year, however, hasn't been smooth sailing for the king of clay. He lost in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals to Andrey Rublev, dropped three sets (one to No. 111 Ilya Ivashka) en route to the Barcelona title, was defeated in the Madrid quarter-finals by Alexander Zverev, before winning a dramatic final over Novak Djokovic in Rome. Nadal avoided an early exit in the eternal city saving multiple match points against Denis Shapovalov in the third round so he was very close to finishing the clay season without a Masters title.



The draw produced something that has never happened in the big-three era, as Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer were all placed in the same half of the draw, giving Nadal a much more difficult task to reach the final. Djokovic's level in Rome along with winning the title in his home country on Saturday has him at +400; but had Nadal been drawn in the other half, that number would have been much better.





Show me the money



Pablo Carreno Busta to make the 4th round -110



Pablo Carreno Busta must have been smiling when he saw where his name ended up in the draw. His first two projected opponents (Norbert Gombos and Egor Gerasimov) are both outside the Top 75 and the first seeded player he could face is Milos Raonic, who hasn't played the French Open since 2017. He's as consistent as they come on the ATP tour and can keep a point alive forever, so at near even money, the two-time quarterfinalist should be a shoe in for the second week.



Roberto Bautista Agut to make the 4th round +150



Another Spaniard who was fortunate to be on the opposite side of the Big 3's draw is Roberto Bautista Agut. He didn't have great results in the clay season but he had to play some tough opponents (Rublev, Sinner, Isner). His first projected seeded opponent is No. 23 Karen Khachanov, who has three first round losses on clay this spring. Bautista Agut owns a 5-2 head-to-head record against the Russian, so at +150 there is great value.



Iga eager for a repeat



It's almost unheard of for a grand slam favourite to not be a Top 5 seed, but that is where the defending champion finds herself this year. Iga Swiatek won the 2020 French Open as an unseeded player, and now as the No. 8 seed, she is a +275 favourite to repeat in Paris. Switaek is coming off a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win in the Rome final over Karolina Pliskova and solidified her spot as the player to beat this year, with the 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty a close second at +400.

Naomi Osaka made headlines all week not for her on-court play but for announcing she would be skipping her media conferences after matches. Her French Open career has been a disappointment in comparison to her hardcourt slams as she's failed to reach the fourth round in four appearances. Coming into Paris she has won just one clay match in two tournaments and at +1400 to win, it's a wager to avoid.



Bianca Andreescu comes in as a major wildcard and at +2000 it's a strong bet to consider. The 2019 U.S. Open champion has never lost a main draw match on clay (5-0) and despite the lack of match play, she can do some damage in her section of the draw. Andreescu faces No. 85 Tamara Zidansek in the opening round and has +175 odds to reach the round of 16. She's proven she doesn't need much time on court before a big tournament in the past and with Osaka in her half of the draw, the potential is there for another deep slam run.



Show me the money



Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals +175



There isn't a player on the women's tour that has such a contrast of results going from WTA events to grand slams as Aryna Sabalenka. Just 23 years old and with 10 titles to her name, the Belarusian has surprisingly not made it past the Round of 16 at any major. That could change at Roland Garros with Sabalenka running in fine form with a final in Stuttgart and a title in Madrid. Early draw fortune and a mouth-watering potential matchup with Serena Williams in the quarter-finals has these odds too hard to pass up. She'll make a deep major run at a slam soon, but does she finally do it in Paris?



Ashleigh Barty to reach the semi-finals +137



Like Sabalenka, Barty has already made two finals during the clay season this year and will be looking to win her second Roland Garros title. The 2019 champion may have to face the young phenom Coco Gauff in the 4th round, a matchup that just happened last week in Rome which had the world No.1 forced to retire in the second set. The No. 1 ranking is up for grabs this tournament so Barty will be sure to give her all in hopes of keeping it.