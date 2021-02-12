First impressions can be misleading.

However, we finally have a sample size that provides more clues into which teams have viable postseason hopes.

On Saturday, a slate of enticing road favourites will hit the ice, which I recommend gobbling up.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 7 PM ET

The Florida Panthers should not be underestimated. On Thursday night, they pasted the Lightning, winning 5-2. But that score belies the extent of the thrashing. At 5-on-5, Tampa Bay had one high-danger chance and 0.61 expected goals, while the Panthers had eight high-danger chances and 2.32 expected goals. The Lightning were dazed and flustered by the Panthers’ checking and speed in transition.

Strategically speaking, the Panthers were able to torment the Lightning in several intriguing ways. Florida countered the Tampa Bay defencemen’s brazen aggressiveness with area passes and stretch passes, opening up room on the weak side and perimeter. The Panthers took away the passing lanes for Lightning defencemen on breakouts, especially along the boards. With Florida jamming the outlets, the Lightning spewed turnovers, thereby destabilizing their usually stingy defensive coverage.

But don’t expect the Panthers to play chaos agent again. The Lightning will reorient their approach and punch back. Tampa Bay has a defensive group that can carry the puck out of the zone, which is preferred to blindly throwing the puck up the boards. That proprietorial DNA will pervade the forward unit as well. Expect them to play a more straight ahead, North-South game rather than utilizing the short lateral passes that were consistently swallowed up on Thursday night. The Lightning only marshaled 13 shots at 5-on-5 against the Panthers, their lowest of the season by six (!). This should change dramatically in their second meeting.

The money line for the Lightning is -148, a byproduct of their likely being without Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli on Saturday. But, holy mackerel, that is a covetable price for a roster that still boasts Brayden Point, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman, especially coming off a defeat. Entering Thursday, goaltender Vasilevskiy ranked first in GSAx (Goals Saved Above Expected). Tampa Bay played so poorly that it is reasonable to argue that none of the goals Vasilevskiy allowed were his fault.

The Lightning marched to the Stanley Cup last season without Stamkos and with a gammy Nikita Kucherov. It is possible Tampa Bay could lose two in a row to the same opponent, but I certainly wouldn’t bet on it.

Pick: Lightning -150

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 10 PM ET

When the Vancouver Canucks allow the first goal, the rest of the game becomes a Sisyphean task for them. Thursday night, sadly, this inescapable reality was reinforced as Vancouver failed to snap its losing streak despite several promising developments.

The Calgary Flames were sluggish, and the Canucks outshot their adversary at 5-on-5. Vancouver demonstrated better puck management and gap control, two areas that have resembled a raging tire fire of late. (The Tyler Myers gaffe being a notable exception.) Shoot, the penalty-prone Canucks even finished with more power-play opportunities. Yet the Flames scored two goals at the expiration of their man-advantage chances, and Vancouver struggled to score.

If you are feeling charitable, you could say the Flames’ play on Thursday was uneven. But even including that game, they have been the hottest team in the NHL in February from a statistical standpoint. In six games, Calgary leads the league in expected goals and high-danger chances percentage at 5-on-5. The Flames have won four of their last six and are inching up the North Division standings.

The Flames’ first two forward lines are dotted with skill and fancy pedigrees, but the current third line of Mikael Backlund centring Andrew Mangiapane and Milan Lucic has been especially on fire. Since Feb. 1 it has more than tripled its opponents in high-danger chances and more than doubled its opponents in shots on goals. The Flames’ versatility at forward makes them a threat to strike off the rush or the cycle, and the North Division has struggled to contain them.

For the Canucks, things seem to be unravelling. Whether talking about the season so far or just this month, the Canucks’ team defence results have been less than stellar. In February, only the Winnipeg Jets have allowed more high-danger chances per hour. This season, Vancouver is dead last in expected goals against per 60 minutes.

The Flames may have been pedestrian in the first game, but for the Canucks to win on Saturday, Calgary would probably need to play worse. Oh, and the Canucks need to score first. They are 0-10 when they trail 1-0. The Flames are multifaceted, and too deep and too fast to perform so poorly twice.

Pick: Flames: -130

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 4 PM ET

When pontificating about hockey, weighing the human element is nearly impossible. Like dark matter, we know it exists even if we can’t directly see its impact. With Vegas’s Tomas Nosek’s positive COVID-19 test, there were doubts about whether the Golden Knights would even play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Update: the game was played, and the Golden Knights offered a mostly listless performance.

Offensively and defensively, Vegas’s play was overlaid with sloppiness, which finally culminated in a defensive coverage error in the third period where three skaters converged on two Ducks, leaving Anaheim defenceman Maxime Comtois wide open for the game’s only goal.

A careful reading of the Vegas Golden Knights’ season is best explained by etching a line of demarcation. There are the seven games they played in January before their COVID stoppage and the four games they have played since.

In January, the Golden Knights played like gangbusters, ranking fourth in expected goals and fifth in high-danger chances at 5-on-5. In February, they have fallen to 12th and 10th respectively in these areas. Injuries have played a role in the dip, with Alex Pietrangelo finally returning to the lineup on Thursday while Shea Theodore was sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Saturday night offers a chance for the Golden Knights to pick up a win against an eminently beatable San Jose Sharks squad before playing four straight against the Colorado Avalanche. Whipping San Jose before playing Colorado on Sunday would alleviate the pressure of going winless on the weekend and possibly dropping three straight.

After being held goalless on Thursday, San Jose makes a nearly ideal next opponent. At 5-on-5, the Sharks rank among the top-five worst in forfeiting quality shots and prime scoring chances to their opponents. This issue is exacerbated by goaltender Martin Jones, who has the fourth-worst GSAx’s in the NHL.

San Jose does have Devan Dubnyk as backup, and he has been much better than Jones this season. But Dubnyk is hurt, and Alexei Melnichuk is currently presiding over backup duties. Bettors should be rejoicing if San Jose dares to put Jones in net again.

Goaltending aside, the Sharks are likely going to struggle to thwart a Golden Knights team that can receive scoring from all four lines and stomp on teams with their speed and wing-to-wing passing. The Sharks’ best hope at victory would be to douse the Golden Knights with shot attempts and try to hem them in their own end.

But San Jose’s clumsy puck management and lack of accountability on defence make them primed to be exposed on counterattacks and in transition. I think Vegas coasts to victory, which makes the 60-minute line the play.

Pick: Golden Knights -109

