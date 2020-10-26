🥊 Fight Night 🥊#CHIvsLAR | 🎨: joeyd76/IG

— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 23, 2020

The 5-1 Chicago Bears will visit the 4-2 Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on TSN.

Chicago is fresh off of back-to-back victories, while Los Angeles was upset by San Francisco last week on Sunday Night Football.

Both of these teams feature excellent defences, which is a big reason why the total is so low.

The over/under is currently sitting at just 44.5, with the Rams firmly entrenched as a six-point favorite.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Rams -6

Total: 44.5

Schoolyard Bullies

L.A. is a perfect 4-0 against the dreadful NFC East, but 0-2 otherwise.

They’ve lost both games they’ve played against teams with winning records, and were held to just 16 points last week against the depleted 49ers.

Chicago will be the best defence they’ve faced this season by far, as the Bears rank fifth in that category by DVOA.

— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2020

They rank 10th against the run and sixth against the pass by Pro Football Focus’ metrics. Chicago also boasts the fourth-highest-graded pass rush.

That last stat is especially valuable because Jared Goff is one of the most pressure-sensitive quarterbacks in the league.

Goff owns a 38 per cent completion rate and a 43.2 passer rating when under pressure this season.

Jared Goff's Only Two Games Against The Chicago Bears Defense:



* 31 Completions

* 62 Attempts

* 50% Completion Percentage

* 353 Passing Yards (Avg 176.5/Game)

* 5.69 YPA

* 0 Touchdowns

— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) October 21, 2020

In two career meetings versus Chicago, he’s failed to exceed 200 yards passing in either game. He’s also been picked off five times.

Bear Down

The Bears meanwhile, face an equally daunting task against Aaron Donald and company.

Most total pressures:

1. Aaron Donald - 36

2. Myles Garrett - 34

3. Stephon Tuitt - 31

— PFF (@PFF) October 21, 2020

The Rams generate pressure at the league’s sixth-highest clip and boast PFF’s eighth-best coverage unit, which is led by Jalen Ramsey.

If there’s one aspect of their defence they need to improve, it’s their performance against the run. L.A. surrendered 122 yards on the ground to the 49ers in Week 6, and rank 21st in run defence according to PFF.

Chicago would be well suited to slow the game down and keep the ball on the ground, as they tend to excel in low-scoring slugfests.

Four of the Bears’ six games have produced totals below 40, with Chicago posting a 3-1 record in those contests.

The Verdict

In six games this season, not once have the Bears allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for more than one touchdown.

The list of names they’ve held in check includes future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers, as well as former MVP Matt Ryan.

If those guys couldn’t put up enough points to beat Chicago, there should be serious doubt about Goff’s ability to do so.

Given his past struggles against this defence and his sensitivity to pressure, taking the Bears at +6 feels like a smart play.

Pick: Chicago Bears +6

Upon Further Review

The Rams secondary does an excellent job at limiting wide receiver production, but they have struggled to cover tight ends.

George Kittle put up 109 yards and a score against them in Week 6, while Tyler Kroft hit pay dirt twice against them in Week 3.

Nick Foles-Jimmy Graham (12-yard TD)



➤ Receiver Separation: 0.8 yards



This was Jimmy Graham's 3rd down touchdown on a Go route in the red zone this season, most in the NFL. No other player has more than one.#TBvsCHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xifkHGnr90 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 9, 2020

That’s good news for Jimmy Graham, who just happens to be one of Nick Foles’ favorite targets.

Since Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky, Graham is averaging seven targets per game and leads the team with four touchdown catches.

He’s a great bet to find the end zone in this matchup.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.