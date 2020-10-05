Why the Packers' offence will be too overpowering for the Falcons

A pair of former MVPs will clash on Monday Night Football on TSN tonight, as Aaron Rodgers and the 3-0 Green Bay Packers host Matt Ryan and the 0-3 Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay has looked invincible through the first three weeks of the season, racking up wins against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

The #Packers are the first team in @NFL history with 35+ points & zero turnovers in each of their first three games of a season.



It is also the first time in franchise history that Green Bay did not commit a turnover in the first three games.#GoPackGo | via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/0S8A4AZI5r — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2020

Dan Quinn can’t survive this. He’s a defensive coach who’s defense can never hold a lead. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 27, 2020

The Packers opened as a touchdown favourite over the Falcons, who seem to be finding new ways to lose every week. They’ve blown 15-point fourth-quarter leads in consecutive games and left head coach Dan Quinn squarely on the hot seat. The line has since moved to Green Bay -6 following the news that Packers wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will both be sidelined.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers

Line: Packers -6

Total: 56.5

Offensive Juggernauts

Green Bay enters Week 4 boasting the best offence in football. They lead the league in total offence and points per game, and Rodgers is Pro Football Focus’ top rated passer through three weeks.

Aaron Rodgers: highest-graded QB in the NFL (95.6)



The last time he led the league in PFF grade was 2014. pic.twitter.com/DpSPEV5uI8 — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2020

The Packers are averaging 3.77 points per drive, which is more than half a point higher than any other team in the league. They’ve hung at least 37 points on every team they’ve faced, all while playing the league’s 10th most difficult schedule according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Rodgers has absolutely torched the Falcons under Quinn over the past few years, racking up 1,072 passing yards and 11 TDs in four meetings.

Defensively Challenged

This year’s Atlanta defence is off to a horrific start, ranking last in points allowed and second last in total yards allowed. They’ve surrendered at least 30 points to all three of their opponents, and have given up the second-most 20-plus yard plays in the NFL.

Russell Wilson connects with DK Metcalf for a 38-yard TD. Wilson's deep ball is so nice.



Wilson: 18-21, 163 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTspic.twitter.com/4hh5SBrDX8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

That last stat is especially troubling against this year’s Green Bay offence, as Rodgers is taking shots 20 yards or more downfield on 21 per cent of his throws. The two-time MVP leads the league in QBR on deep throws, despite his receivers dropping 7.5 per cent of those passes.

Room for Improvement

As good as the Packers offence has been, there’s plenty of room for improvement on defence. Green Bay’s D is rated 28th by DVOA and has allowed 28.3 points per game. Last week, New Orleans racked up 30 points and 397 yards of offence against them. If there’s one thing the Falcons can do, it’s score. Ryan has thrown for 961 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2020, and Atlanta is just one of six teams that averages 30 points per game. Todd Gurley looked better than he has all season in Week 3, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and hitting paydirt against the Bears.

Now Todd Gurley with a TD pic.twitter.com/EAtBoN3R3d — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) September 27, 2020

Green Bay has been very susceptible to enemy running backs this season, surrendering 5.38 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Final Verdict

Oddsmakers made a conscious effort to hike up the totals this week, but 56.5 points still doesn’t seem high enough for two offences of this calibre. The Falcons will welcome Julio Jones back to their lineup, while Adams will miss his second straight game for the Packers. Green Bay will also be without Week 3 breakout star Lazard. However, Rodgers has shown a willingness to get everyone involved in the passing game, targeting 10 different receivers over the past two weeks. Both of these teams have hit the over in each of their first three games. Monday night’s contest has all the ingredients for another shootout.

Pick: Over 56.5

Fantasy Sleeper

Outside a handful of elite tight ends, the position is a fantasy wasteland. If you’re in a deeper league, or you’re in need of an injury replacement, consider Packers’ tight end Robert Tonyan. The sophomore saw a season high in targets and snaps in Week 3 and made of the most of it, racking up five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He could be in line for another strong performance with Adams sidelined. The Falcons have been dreadful defending tight ends this season, allowing 19 catches and four touchdowns to the position in only three games.