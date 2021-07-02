Intelligent Hockey: Will Habs respond on home ice in Game 3? As the Stanley Cup Final moves to Montreal for Game 3, signs indicate that the smart money is to back the home underdogs. Sam Hitchcock (@IntelligHockey)

There will never be a perfect time to fade the Tampa Bay Lightning.



As they demonstrated in Game 2, Tampa Bay can manage the puck sloppily and be badly outshot and outchanced, but still come away victorious because goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is an alien. (Of course, Pentagon confirmation is still pending.)



All the same, as the series travels to Montreal for Game 3, signs indicate that the smart money is to back the home underdogs.



Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

Friday, July 2 – 8 p.m. ET



The Nikita Kucherov strike off a faceoff play in Game 1 has been the exception to a worrisome trend. Six of the seven goals the Tampa Bay Lightning have tallied at 5-on-5 can be traced to Montreal turnovers either in the neutral zone or in the area 10 feet inside the blueline in the offensive zone.



Hockey is a beautiful sport, but the NHL can be cruel, especially for the team that has just lost. The Canadiens, who journeyed to the Stanley Cup final by employing keen puck management, are seeing their hopes slip away due to inconsistent managing of the puck.



Montreal had to adapt in Game 2 because Game 1 was a metaphorical car wreck. In Game 1, Tampa Bay finished with more shots at 5-on-5 and better expected goals and high-danger chances. Three of Tampa Bay’s four lines outshot Montreal at 5-on-5. And one of Montreal’s defencemen swatted the puck in his own net.



The Canadiens’ forecheck barely registered a pulse, which led Montreal’s defencemen to retreat instead of jamming the outlet on Tampa Bay’s breakouts. With no barriers in sight, the Lightning dashed out of their end on zone exits.



In the offensive zone, the Lightning evidently did their homework. They were playmaking from behind the net, attacking off the goal line, and trying to utilize tips in the high slot.



In the semifinals, after Game 1 the Vegas Golden Knights were never able to fully exploit the Canadiens’ neglect of the top half of the offensive zone as they swarmed the lower half, but Tampa Bay did a prudent job of stretching the Canadiens out. Also, unlike Vegas, the Lightning were getting bodies to the net and creating screens. Protracted time defending saw the Canadiens’ neutral zone coverage soften and the gaps become baggier.



Game 2 felt like a rebranding effort for the Canadiens that drew on what went well for them in their earlier series. On the eventual Yanni Gourde goal that put Tampa Bay up 2-0 in Game 1, Brendan Gallagher’s turnover on an entry was compounded by Montreal’s unfocused back-checking efforts.



In Game 2, the Canadiens defencemen were able to keep tighter gaps because their forwards were providing purposeful back pressure. The Point line only finishing with four shots at 5-on-5 is a testament to Montreal clamping down.



Game 2 also produced a volte-face by the Point line’s primary opposition, the Nick Suzuki line, which rebounded nobly after getting throttled for three goals against in Game 1. The Suzuki trio was dangerous off counterattacks and doubled its 5-on-5 shots in Game 2.



In Game 3, I expect the Canadiens to be animated by a similar mentality as they possessed in Game 2. They will shoot from all angles and create one-on-ones in front of the net.



In Game 2, Montreal did a much better job steering its forecheck. The retrieving Lightning defencemen were forced into hasty decisions because of quickening pressure on the puck. Bad decisions transpired. If the Canadiens can manage the puck better and keep Carey Price’s sightline relatively undisturbed, the game could be theirs for the taking.



The big advantage Montreal will enjoy in Game 3 is getting to set their own matchups. Phillip Danault and Gallagher may not look the part, but they are the playoffs’ silent assassins.



In the 17 games it took Montreal to reach the Cup final, at 5-on-5 the duo has outshot its competition by 17 and notched three goals while allowing zero. Considering these two are being employed against the other team’s top players most of the time, that is an astounding stat line.



Coach Dominique Ducharme will happily deploy them against the Point line, potentially stifling a huge source of offence for Tampa Bay, especially with the Lightning bottom-nine forwards increasingly nicked up.



Conversely, the Lightning’s shutdown pairing of Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak has so far struggled against Montreal. Entering the Cup final, McDonagh and Cernak were at 47.39 per cent expected goals and 50 per cent high-danger chances, which is respectable given their tough usage. Against Montreal, those numbers have plummeted to 32.74 per cent and 22.22 per cent, respectively.



McDonagh has been very aggressive trying to hold the blueline and stepping up in the neutral zone, but the Canadiens can exploit his brazen attitude if they can chip the puck past him or use bump plays. If the puck should slip by McDonagh, this not only isolates Cernak, but also demands that the Lightning forwards cover over the top for McDonagh. And if they don’t, it’s an odd-man rush.



The Suzuki line was much more dangerous on the rush in Game 2, but through two games, Josh Anderson has also been knocking on the door, and his power game in open ice has been highly problematic for Tampa Bay’s defencemen. Opportunity is afoot.



Perhaps the hardest part about wagering on Montreal is sitting with the discomforting feeling that Price needs to at least match Vasilevskiy in Game 3. In both Games 1 and 2, Price has fallen short, posting negative Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx).



In Game 1, the Lightning generated traffic in front of Price and shot to create second-chance opportunities. This was less the case in Game 2. If the Canadiens simulate their Game 2 effort, they still need Price to raise his game. After sterling performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas, a better effort should be expected.



Going up 3-0 in the playoffs is not impossible, but it’s awfully difficult. The Canadiens played well enough to win Game 2 and will now be fighting to stay alive against a beat-up Lightning squad. I like Montreal to seize Game 3.



Pick: Canadiens +115