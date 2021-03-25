Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers lead the Winnipeg Jets with 14 points each over the past 30 days.

After a four-goal outburst on Wednesday night, Andrew Copp is now tied with Mark Scheifele for the second-most points amongst Jets players over that span with 13.

Copp’s four goals included two power-play markers as Winnipeg (-135) beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1.

The Jets are now tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers for first place in the North Division with 42 points, although they have one more game played than Toronto and one fewer game played than Edmonton.

Tight Race Atop North Division

You wouldn’t know that the North standings are as close as they are based on the current futures odds to win that division.

Toronto is the favourite at -170 odds. As of this morning, Winnipeg and Edmonton are both listed at +450 odds to win the division.

With the Jets and Maple Leafs set to meet six more times this season, the stage is certainly set for a little intrigue over the final stretch.

Andrew Copp of the @NHLJets had 4 goals on 4 shots tonight.



Since shots on goal were first tracked in the NHL in 1959-60, he's the first American-born player to have a 4-goal game in which he scored on every shot on goal. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 25, 2021

In order to challenge for first place in the North, Winnipeg will need to continue to get the type of secondary scoring it got in Wednesday’s win over Vancouver.

The second power-play unit, which is made up of Copp, Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk clicked for two goals in the first period.

Copp added a pair in the third skating with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton on the Jets’ third line.

COUNT 'EM! 🚨🚨🚨🚨



Andrew Copp scores FOUR goals, winning a Manitoba woman $100K in the process. pic.twitter.com/luXTDbT46M — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2021

Next up for the Jets is a three-game series against the Calgary Flames before a pair against the Maple Leafs.

It will be very interesting to see if Winnipeg can stay hot and force oddsmakers to adjust their futures to win the division.

Senators Beat The Flames… Again

The Flames are suddenly trending in the opposite direction heading into their series with the Jets following a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Calgary dropped back-to-back games against Ottawa and has now lost three straight and four of its past five overall.

The Flames actually took a 1-0 lead into the third period before giving up three unanswered in the final frame to lose.

Scoring 3 times in the final frame including the winner goal late in regulation as part of their 3-1 win earlier tonight, the @Senators continued their recent mastery of the Flames by dealing them a comeback defeat that has added to some impressive stats on this list pic.twitter.com/WLGkt1rD6Z — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 25, 2021

Filip Gustavsson once again stood tall in goal for the Senators with 28 saves to improve to 2-0 in two NHL starts versus Calgary.

Now the Flames will have to find a way to end their losing streak with three straight games against a red-hot Jets team coming up.

Raptors Shock Everybody But The Sportsbooks

The Toronto Raptors (+105) snapped a season-high nine-game slide with a 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Kyle Lowry had eight points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Kyle Lowry was a +42 tonight.



That’s the highest +/- by any player this season and the 2nd highest in Raptors franchise history. pic.twitter.com/JKg1MS1ayO — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 25, 2021

It was an inspired effort from a Raptors’ side that was coming off back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

While most fans and yours truly were caught off guard by the performance, it’s worth pointing out that Toronto was just a 1.5-point underdog at tipoff.

At a time when the majority of people were jumping all over the 26-17 Nuggets against the freezing-cold Raptors, that number seemed more than a little peculiar.

Still, I just couldn’t help myself to stay away and even though I got burned, I couldn’t help but laugh at the performance I watched unfold on a particularly special night.

Shout out to Kate Beirness, Kayla Grey, Kia Nurse, Amy Audibert and Meghan McPeak for the jobs they did in a historic broadcast.

The Raptors now enter the NBA trade deadline with more questions than answers as a team that is three games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto was -750 to make the postseason coming out of the All-Star break.

Even after an impressive win on Wednesday night, the Raptors outlook is a lot different as of this morning.