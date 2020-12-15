Morning Coffee: Ravens, Browns give us the game of the year

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns gave us the game of the year in the NFL on Monday night.

From Lamar Jackson’s epic return to a last-second miracle cover, Monday Night Football had all of the makings of a classic.

At least, that’s if you bet the Ravens -3.5. If you were on the other side, you might just want to forget it.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020.

The Game Of The Year

From trick plays to missed field goals and blocked extra points, multiple lead changes, two-point conversions, interceptions, fumbles and everything in between, Monday night’s AFC North showdown gave us a little bit of everything.

The 89 combined points scored in tonight's Ravens-Browns game makes it the 3rd-highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history. pic.twitter.com/MaRlSg2uug — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 15, 2020

That was before the incredible last-second play to swing the outcome from Cleveland +3.5 to Baltimore -3.5 covering.

The Ravens dominated on the ground, finishing with more than 200 rushing yards for the second straight week.

For a moment, it seemed like it wouldn’t be enough after Jackson left with cramps and Baker Mayfield led an epic Browns comeback.

However, Jackson returned just in time to convert a fourth down near midfield into a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Lamar Jackson on the run (14.91 MPH) finds a wide open Marquise Brown (5.1 yards of separation from the nearest defender) for a 44-yard TD and the Ravens go-ahead touchdown.



The Ravens lead 42-35 with 1:51 left in the game.#BALvsCLE | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/u4mTxFkGdn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 15, 2020

Mayfield responded by leading Cleveland right back down the field to tie the game in just 47 seconds.

However, the Browns left too much time on the clock, and Baltimore marched right back the other way to set up a game-winning 55-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Even after Cleveland fell behind three in the final seconds, anybody who took the Browns -3.5 had to feel comfortable that they would cover, even if they didn’t win the game outright.

What they didn’t know was that the Game of the Year had one final element that nobody saw coming.

If you took the Browns +3.5.... YOU GOT SCREWED!!!!



cc: @DavisSanchez pic.twitter.com/KOePvIJrMY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 15, 2020

The Ravens playoff chances improve to 87 per cent with the win.

After improving to 8-5, Baltimore gets the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals to close out the season and could very well finish 11-5.

Lamar Jackson set the record straight saying he didn't pull a Paul Pierce.



MORE @ https://t.co/Qv6QHn5nnF pic.twitter.com/sAIJ5NDQlT — BarDown (@BarDown) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Cleveland falls to 0-7 all-time in prime-time games against the Ravens.

Cleveland gets the Giants and New York Jets on the road the next two weeks before wrapping up its season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

In addition to taking the Ravens -3.5, I needed Nick Chubb to finish with fewer than 27.0 fantasy points to advance to the semifinal in the TSN Edge fantasy football league.

He finished with 24.33.

To be honest, I felt pretty lucky that the Browns didn’t use him more over the final two quarters after he scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

Fortunately, I managed to survive and advance.

While anybody that is still alive in fantasy is rolling with their stars again this week, the unpredictability of this season means that at any given moment you could be looking to the wire for some help.

Here are my top five waiver wire options for Week 15.

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles: Whether it’s a lack of confidence in your starting quarterback or an injury that keeps him out of your lineup, Hurts immediately becomes the most intriguing option at the position on the wire after his performance in his first NFL start against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles get the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys the next two weeks. Hurts is still available in over 80 per cent of TSN leagues.

WR: Keke Coutee, Texans: Coutee is featured in this column for the third straight week after salvaging last week’s fantasy outing with another touchdown. Two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts, he had eight catches for 141 yards. Houston will visit Indianapolis this week for the rematch. Coutee is available in over 65 per cent of leagues.

WR: Nelson Agholor, Raiders: Agholor is another name that has shown up in this column a few times already and for good reason. He’s had several big performances this season, including last week against Indianapolis when he finished with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. He’s still available in almost 75 per cent of leagues.

WR: Gabriel Davis, Bills: Davis has scored a touchdown in three straight games. As long as John Brown remains sidelined, Davis is a capable FLEX option with Buffalo taking on the Denver Broncos this week. Davis is rostered in just 4.7 per cent of TSN leagues.

TE Jordan Akins, Texans: Houston is absolutely beat up at the skill positions, which could potentially mean more targets for Deshaun Watson’s top threat at tight end in Week 15. The Texans get the Colts and Cincinnati Bengals over the next two weeks. Akins is available in over 95 per cent of leagues.