There will be NFL on Wednesday afternoon. At least, that’s the latest from the league as of this morning.

Despite another player and staff member reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens made the short trip to Pennsylvania for a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore’s team flight is leaving, game is still on, but the Ravens did have two more positive tests today, per sources.



It is thought to be one player, one staff, and in the words of one source “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

Wednesday Afternoon Football

The NFL pushed back its marquee AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Steelers from Thursday all the way to the following Wednesday to make sure this game gets played.

Here is what we know so far:

Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins, Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead are among those on the COVID-19/Reserve list for Baltimore.

James Conner is on the list for Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers initially opened as -3 favourites for this game, that number has ballooned all the way to Pittsburgh -10. The total opened at 46, but has since come down to 42.5.

If they do end up playing, you can catch that game across the TSN network and on CTV2 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

Is It Christmas Yet?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski delivered exciting news regarding the NBA’s planned Christmas Day schedule on Tuesday.

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

The best part about the schedule is that I’ll be able to check in and out on the early games while spending time with the family, before settling in for a marquee doubleheader to close out the night.

NFL Power Rankings

I was hoping that the Ravens-Steelers game would be in the books by the time that I updated this list. Still, four of my top five teams won in Week 12, and I expect Pittsburgh to follow suit tonight.

Here is a look at my top five NFL teams with their updated odds to win the Super Bowl in brackets.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+270)

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce rank 2-3 in NFL receiving yards. That’s in an offence that has looked conservative by its own standards at times.

In fact, Hill is up to 33 receptions for 484 yards and six touchdowns over his past three games alone. He was targeted 47 times in those three games.

At their best, the Chiefs have the potential to absolutely toy with opposing defences, which is what we saw in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Kansas City is my pick to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Tyreek Hill gives brutally honest answer about his first impression of Mahomes.



Mahomes responds. 😂



MORE @ https://t.co/WsgpJN7mBR pic.twitter.com/dv7C2GINss — BarDown (@BarDown) December 2, 2020

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (+550)

Maybe I will feel differently about this pick tomorrow morning, but I doubt it.

The league’s last remaining undefeated team has overcome some adversity to get to 10-0. As long as they are healthy, they are a legitimate contender.

3. New Orleans Saints (+550)

The Saints took advantage of the Denver Broncos’ quarterback situation in Sunday’s 31-3 win to improve to 2-0 in the Taysom Hill era.

New Orleans still has to play the Chiefs in Week 15, but the rest of their schedule is manageable, which means that even if they lose to Kansas City they could end up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win out.

That first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs will be important.

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1000)

A late touchdown and two-point conversion crushed anybody that bet Seattle -6.5 on Monday night. Still, the Seahawks got the win to improve to 8-3 and remain in contention for that aforementioned No. 1 seed.

Seattle is finally starting to get healthy at running back, while Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap have made immediate impacts on defence.

5. Green Bay Packers (+1000)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers rolled to a lopsided win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes against Chicago. He now leads the NFL with 33 TD passes on the season.

With Rodgers playing at an MVP level, Green Bay is a legitimate contender to emerge from the NFC.

The race for that No. 1 seed will be crucial.