For all of the jokes about an uninspiring matchup of 0-3 teams, Thursday Night Football turned out to be an absolute thriller.

Sure, it wasn’t pretty at times. But with the total set at 41.5 – the second-lowest number of the season so far – the Denver Broncos and New York Jets combined for 65 points in a game that was within one score with two minutes to go.

While Denver (+1.5) escaped with the 37-28 win, the Jets might have emerged as the true winners on this night.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday Oct. 2, 2020.

Broncos Ryp Off A Win

Rypien bounces back to sink winless Jets In a tale of two halves, Brett Rypien struggled in the first, but bounced back in the second including giving a key block late to help the Broncos win. Farhan Lalji has more on Rypien's game and the struggles facing Jets QB Sam Darnold and head coach Adam Gase.

Brett Rypien threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, in his first career start, but he picked up his first win thanks to some big plays on offence and some more questionable decisions by Jets head coach Adam Gase.

For his part, Rypien did throw for 242 yards and two scores, including this one to the rookie Jerry Jeudy:

With the exception of season openers, quarterbacks making their first career start on Thursday Night Football are now 5-0 ATS all-time.

Over the last two years alone, quarterbacks making their first career start have gone a combined 12-4 ATS overall.

Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon racked up 118 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Jets rallied from down 11 points to make it a two-point game late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by two with the ball at the Denver 19 and 6:36 left in regulation, Gase had a decision to make on fourth-and-inches.

He could have tried to convert for the first down in pursuit of a touchdown. Instead, he elected to kick a field goal to put the Jets up one.

It didn’t work out.

The Broncos marched down the field to take back the lead with a field goal of their own.

On the ensuing Jets drive, Gase was forced to go for it on a fourth- and-three from the 50-yard line and didn’t get it.

Gordon would put the game away with a 43-yard touchdown run.

New York fell to 0-4 straight up and 0-4 against the spread for the first time since 1980. In the end, it could turn out to be the best thing for them.

While Denver is on the board with its first win of the season, it’s the Jets that inch a little closer to the first-overall pick and possibly a new franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

By the time the draft arrives, they’ll likely have a new coach as well. Gase is the odds-on favourite to be the first head coach fired this season.

Perfect Day For MLB Postseason Favourites

MLB: Cardinals 9, Padres 11 Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each hit two home runs and Manny Machado also connected for the Padres, who rallied to beat the Cardinals to force a deciding Game 3 in their NL wild-card series. Series tied 1-1.

MLB betting favourites went a perfect 4-0 on Thursday and are now 12-4 so far this postseason.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers made history in the San Diego Padres’ 11-9 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the NLWC.

Tatis and Myers became just the second pair of teammates to hit two home runs in the same playoff game in MLB history.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers are the 2nd pair of teammates in postseason history to each have 2 HR in the same game.



They join Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (Game 3, 1932 World Series). pic.twitter.com/zpAfVQzDY2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2020

Tatis and Myers accomplished that feat exactly 88 years to the day that Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig first did it for the New York Yankees.

Tatis took just a moment to celebrate in style.

It was the first time that the Padres came back from down four runs or more in a playoff game to win – they were 0-12 in such situations prior to Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics won their first winner-take-all playoff game since Game 7 of the 1973 World Series, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-4 in Game 3 to advance.

Oakland had lost its nine previous winner-take-all games, the longest such streak in MLB postseason history.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 to sweep their series.

Atlanta had lost 10 consecutive playoff rounds heading into these playoffs – tied for the longest drought of all-time.

Clayton Kershaw wrapped up the night with a brilliant performance in a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 to advance.

Kershaw had 13 strikeouts, giving up just three hits over eight shutout innings of work.

WNBA Finals on TSN

Nurse assesses Aces' chances against Storm in WNBA Finals Game 5 with a Finals spot on the line and these teams didn’t disappoint. The Sun and Aces went blow for blow in an extremely tight finish, with Vegas coming out on top. TSN Basketball analyst Kia Nurse gives her thoughts on the finish, and assesses the Aces' chances against the Storm in the WNBA Finals.

The WNBA Finals on TSN begin tonight with Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

Seattle, which is currently listed at -330 to win it all, is listed as a 5.5-point favourite for Game 1.

You can catch the series opener on TSN1, 4 & 5 beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.