Morning Coffee: Bills look like contenders, Hurts shines in first start

Sanchez on Diggs: There was no bigger off-season acquisition

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders.

Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat. After that, it is wide open. So why not Buffalo?

The New Orleans Saints looked very ordinary in a 24-21 loss to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers slipped past the Detroit Lions but didn’t cover the -7.5 in a 31-24 win.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took care of business again in a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

While they still aren’t getting much respect in betting markets, the Bills certainly look like a team that has what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 14, 2020.

Allen, Diggs make Bills a threat

Even after Sunday night’s win, Buffalo remains a +1200 long shot to win the Super Bowl.

While Kansas City remains the obvious favourite at +180, the Packers (+650), Saints (+700), Los Angeles Rams (+1000) and the Steelers (+1100) all have shorter odds to win it all.

Yes, the same Pittsburgh team that just lost to the Bills.

In Week 9, the @BuffaloBills beat the 6-1 Seahawks by 10.

Tonight they beat the 11-1 Steelers by 11.



They are the only team since the merger to have double-digit wins against two different undefeated or one-loss teams in Week 9 or later in the same season.#BillsMafia — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 14, 2020

Where does Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs rank among the league’s top quarterback-wide receiver tandems?

That duo connected on 54.6 per cent of Allen’s passing yards against the Steelers, as Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs now ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,167, trailing only Travis Kelce and D.K. Metcalf.

Stefon Diggs is the 2nd player in Bills history with 100 receptions in a season, joining Eric Moulds in 2002 (who had exactly 100). pic.twitter.com/0I4tdNCJFg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2020

Allen, who has the third shortest odds to win NFL MVP behind only Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers at +2000, is now only five touchdowns short of Jim Kelly’s single-season franchise record with three games to go.

Buffalo will visit the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots over the next two weeks before returning home to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

The Bills could very well go 13-3 and lock into the second seed in the AFC.

After that, anything can happen.

All things considered, Buffalo might be the toughest for the Chiefs come playoff time.

Josh Allen has provided touchdowns in a variety of ways for the @BuffaloBills throughout 2020 and with his 2 scoring throws in a 26-15 win over the Steelers Sunday, he's moved into 1st on this list of offensively productive quarterback seasons in BUF's 60+ year franchise history pic.twitter.com/P3loHz7nT3 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the pressure is on Pittsburgh to get back on track following back-to-back losses.

The Steelers have been held to under 20 points in three straight games.

Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to get right next week against the Cincinnati Bengals before closing out the year with games against the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

A couple of weeks ago, fans were wondering whether the Steelers could go 16-0. Now, they’re wondering if they can hold off Buffalo for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

With a strong finish, the Bills could pass Pittsburgh in the standings.

As far as I’m concerned, Buffalo has already passed the Steelers as the top threat to Kansas City in the AFC.

Chiefs win, don’t cover again

Speaking of the Chiefs, a minus-three turnover differential wasn’t enough to keep Mahomes and company from picking up a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

However, it was enough to keep Kansas City from covering the spread for the fifth game in a row.

The Chiefs have repeatedly shown their ability to turn it up on offence and seemingly score at will at times. Still, a lack of consistency has resulted in some much closer margins than expected.

You Got Screwed! - Week 14 The Vikings needed a lot more from Dan Bailey who missed three field goals and an extra point on Sunday. You likely needed more from him too, if you took the Vikings at +7. David Sanchez breaks down some missed bets from Sunday.

Hurts Shines Against Saints

I was among the many questioning the timing of Doug Pederson’s decision to make a quarterback change and give his rookie second round pick his first career NFL start against the league’s top-ranked defence.

It turned out to be the best thing that could happen for the team and the player.

Hurts threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 106 yards in Philadelphia’s 24-21 win.

While it might be too late for the Eagles to make a run at the NFC East title, it was definitely something that opened a lot of eyes, even if Pederson is unwilling to announce his starter for next week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals just yet.

Doug Pederson said on 94.1 WIP this a.m. that he hasn't made a decision yet on who will start at QB vs. Arizona. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Saints are no longer the top seed in the NFC after they had their nine-game win streak snapped.

New Orleans and Green Bay are tied for the best record in the NFC at 10-3, but it’s the Packers that own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The betting markets responded on Sunday night by making Green Bay the favourite to win the NFC at +250 odds, followed by the Saints at +275.