Button: The Flames showed the Leafs how to do it on the power play

The odds are stacked against the Calgary Flames making the playoffs.

But after back-to-back wins over the two teams they are looking up at in the standings, the Flames have a chance to at least make things interesting in the North Division over the next couple of weeks.

Calgary beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime as a +140 underdog on Tuesday night.

The Flames are now six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with three more games played.

While they’re still a long shot to make the postseason, the fact they play Montreal five more times this month means Calgary still has an outside chance to close the gap with a strong finish.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday April 14, 2021.

Flames not done yet

With the overtime winner against Toronto, Johnny Gaudreau is up to four points in his past two games.

The overtime hero for his team Tuesday night, as they climbed a bit closer into the race for 4th in the North Division with a much-needed 3-2 win vs the Maple Leafs, Johnny Gaudreau's winner put him alone into 5th on this all-time @NHLFlames franchise list of clutch goal getters pic.twitter.com/INT3UJJA6M — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 14, 2021

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist to give him five points in his last three games.

Three days after shutting out the Edmonton Oilers, Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots for the win over the Maple Leafs.

The Flames are still up against it, but the fact that their best players stepped up the way they did in back-to-back wins over Toronto and Edmonton has provided some hope for fans who believe they can still make a run.

“Off the faceoff, all five Flames touched the puck...”@CraigJButton & @dutchysc on the Calgary Flames showing the Toronto Maple Leafs how to execute on the power play: https://t.co/RB909AV4sb#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/nvFrwYbuBo — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 14, 2021

In most years, a six-point gap with three more games played would seem like an insurmountable deficit this late in the season.

However, Calgary will play Montreal five times between tonight and April 26.

Can the Flames possibly take four of five from the Canadiens to make things interesting in the North Division?

If they can win their next two head-to-head meetings in regulation tonight and Friday, Calgary will be two points back with three more games played and three more head-to-head meetings left on the schedule.

The Flames also have four more games against the Vancouver Canucks, two more games against the Edmonton Oilers, two more games against the Ottawa Senators and one more against the Winnipeg Jets.

Calgary is still a long shot to make the playoffs. But in a season with very unique circumstances, the Flames have the potential to make things very interesting down the stretch.

Familiar faces in new places

While Gaudreau and company spoiled David Rittich’s Maple Leafs’ debut, there were some bright spots among the players who were moved before the NHL trade deadline.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for the Washington Capitals (-160) in a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Mantha, who debuted on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie and got some time on Washington’s second power play, has some considerable fantasy upside the rest of the way despite the fact that the Capitals have just two games on their schedule next week.

The @NHLBruins improved to 8-0-0 in their last eight games against the Sabres dating to Dec. 29, 2018, their second-longest active win streak against a single opponent (16-0-0 vs. ARI). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/HNQOBVMhBe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2021

Taylor Hall was held without a point but was a plus-one for the Boston Bruins (-320) in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Hall skated with David Krejci and Craig Smith at even strength and on the Bruins’ second power-play unit.

While he didn’t make an immediate impact, Hall is obviously in a much better situation in Boston than he was in Buffalo.

Check out what our TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson had to say about Hall and some other players that he thinks could put your team over the top in the playoffs in the fantasy hockey playoffs.

“For Taylor Hall owners - your time has finally arrived!”@mike_p_johnson on stretch run fantasy steals and a Taylor-made fit with the #NHLBruins in The Inside Edge: https://t.co/8qDImE26bS

#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/FYtHxJyiyD — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 14, 2021

Murray sidelined by knee injury

Denver Nuggets’ guard Jamal Murray will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

It’s an absolutely brutal blow for a Denver team that was really heating up over the past couple of weeks.

Jamal Murray was having a career year this season.



21.2 PPG

4.8 APG

1.3 SPG

2.7 3PG



47.7 FG%

40.8 3P%

55.9 eFG%

59.2 TS%



Injuries suck. pic.twitter.com/nQFx5JtlHr — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2021

Coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Nuggets have the fourth-best record in the West heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

How big of an impact does Murray’s injury have on Denver’s outlook from a betting perspective?

At one sports book, the Nuggets went from 14-to-1 to 100-to-1 to win the NBA title following the injury.