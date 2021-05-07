Morning Coffee: McDavid picks up three more points in loss to Canucks

There is one player in the NHL that has the potential to get to 100 points in 56 games.

That’s it.

Connor McDavid is in a class of his own.

McDavid, who picked up three assists in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, is up to 96 points in 52 games this season.

He needs just four points over his final four games to reach the century mark.

At the start of this week, I set McDavid’s over/under at 103. After another three-point performance, I had to consider bumping that number even higher.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday May 7, 2021.

McDavid closes in on 100

As recently as two weeks ago, 100 points in 56 games seemed like it could be a difficult milestone for McDavid to reach.

The numbers he has produced over his past seven games have completely changed the conversation.

While his @EdmontonOilers lost on Thursday vs VAN, Connor McDavid put in a fine effort as he assisted on all 3 of his team's goals to put him just 4 away from the 100 point mark with 4 games to go in 2020-21 & also move into a 3-way tie behind only 6 names on this legendary list pic.twitter.com/SVXOVqRkKl — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 7, 2021

McDavid has multiple points in six of those seven games, including five in which he has recorded three or more points.

The Oilers’ captain was held off the score sheet once over that span – a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on April 29.

Still, he’s averaged a ridiculous 2.71 points per game over the last two weeks. That’s almost a full point higher than teammate Leon Draisaitl’s 1.86 points per game mark over the same span.

Edmonton has four games remaining on its regular-season schedule – two against the Canucks and two against the Montreal Canadiens. McDavid has 26 points in 17 games against those two opponents this season.

Oddsmakers set McDavid’s odds to reach over 99.5 points at -500 prior to another three-point outing on Thursday night.

What are the odds that he hits the century mark in his next game against Vancouver on Saturday night?

From @jamiemclennan29 & @JayOnrait on @JayOnSC: After allowing 10 goals against over the last two games, would the return of Carey Price help the Habs get back on track?



Should the Oilers rest Connor McDavid before the playoffs?



More: https://t.co/5XAKQ5srac#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/IVbGiKoSX9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 7, 2021

While I’m tempted to bump the over/under on my projected point total for McDavid a little higher, I’m still not sure how many minutes he will play over the final four games, especially if he hits the 100-point plateau with a couple of games to spare.

I’ll keep my final projection for McDavid at 103 points. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if he topped that mark.

Matthews the first to 40

While all eyes remain on McDavid’s chase for 100, Auston Matthews became the first to 40 goals this season.

Matthews extended his scoring streak to five in a row with a goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-225) beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Matthews has scored in each of his past six games against the Habs. He’s up to seven goals and 13 points in nine games versus Montreal this season.

The win pushes the Maple Leafs one step closer to a first-round series with the Canadiens, with the Habs two points back of the Winnipeg Jets for third in the North Division with one more game played.

Toronto is 6-2-1 against the Habs this season.

Wizards take down Raptors in OT

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards moved one win closer to locking up the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference with a 131-129 OT win over the Toronto Raptors.

Westbrook, who recorded his 180th career triple-double, is now one shy of matching Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook, last 3 games:



24 AST

17 AST

17 AST



He's the first player with 3 straight 17+ AST games since Steve Nash in December, 2007. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/D3bqVXamXo — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 7, 2021

Westbrook scored 13 points with 17 assists and 17 rebounds. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 28 points.

Pascal Siakam scored 44 points in a losing cause.

It was an inspired effort from a Raptors’ team that was without several key pieces, including Kyle Lowry, O.G. Anunoby and Chris Boucher.

Toronto, which was a -130 moneyline favourite early Thursday morning, closed as a +105 underdog in light of the injuries.

The Raptors are now four games back of Washington for the final play-in spot with five games to go.

Lefty the first-round leader at Wells Fargo

Phil Mickelson was the surprise first-round leader at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Mickelson, who was 150/1 to win the tournament outright, moved to +900 heading into Friday’s action.

Jon Rahm, who was the pre-tournament favourite, went five-over on Thursday and is 250/1 to win outright heading into the second round.