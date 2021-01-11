How shocking was Browns' blistering start to game against Steelers?

The wildest of NFL Wild Card weekends exceeded all expectations.

With six games spread over back-to-back 10-plus hour days, there was a little bit of everything for those of us who were completely locked in to the coverage.

Underdogs went 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 straight up.

In fact, the Chicago Bears were the only underdog that didn’t cover, which is wild considering how their game ended (more on that in a moment).

Let’s revisit some of the best and worst from Wild Card weekend.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Jan. 11, 2021.

Biggest Surprise

Remember when there were betting odds for whether the Pittsburgh Steelers would go 16-0?

It was only six weeks ago.

Since then, Pittsburgh lost four of its final five regular- season games and then fell victim to a stunning 48-37 loss to the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

It isn’t just that the Steelers lost to the Browns. It’s that they were completely blown out in the first quarter and never trailed by single digits again the rest of the way.

Tonight the @Browns became the first team in the Super Bowl era to...



-score 45+ points

-allow no sacks

-have no giveaways

-have 5+ takeaways

-score a defensive TD

-have fewer than 5 penalties



...all in the same game (regular season or postseason).#WeWantMore — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 11, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger threw four interceptions. Pittsburgh’s defence didn’t register a sack or takeaway.

Meanwhile, 21 of Cleveland’s first 28 points were the direct result of Pittsburgh turnovers.

The Browns are the first team to score 28 points in the 1st Q of a playoff game since the Raiders against the Oilers in 1969.



The Browns scored as many points in the 1st quarter tonight (28) as they did during the 1st quarter of their previous 13 games combined in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/4WXuy1Djtg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2021

For all of the talk about the Browns lack of practice, it didn’t even matter in the end.

Cleveland covered the 5.5-point spread and cashed on the outright win as a +200 underdog.

So, what’s next for the Browns? A date with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

FYI, Cleveland opened as a 10-point underdog for that game.

Best Bet

Any time one team scores enough points to cover the total on its own, it’s a good bet.

The Browns put up 48 against the Steelers in a game in which the total was set at 47.

Regardless of whether you liked Cleveland or Pittsburgh, the over was a smart play. It ended up hitting by a 37.5-point margin.

Worst Beat

After the New Orleans Saints took down the Chicago Bears 21-9, all I could think about was the emotional rollercoaster anyone who bet on that game was on.

If you bet the Saints -11, you never really felt comfortable until late – and even then you had to survive a last-second scare.

If you bet the Bears +11, you watched Chicago give away one opportunity after another, then score a touchdown to cut the deficit to 12 with no time left to attempt an extra point or two-point conversion and cover.

Here is more on that story.

Drew Brees became the seventh player in NFL history to throw for 5,000 career yards in the postseason.

Next week, he’ll go head-to-head with one of the other six names on that list when New Orleans hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes with 581 and Drew Brees is second with 571.



According to @EliasSports next weekend's Divisional Playoff game will be the first time in NFL history that the top 2 career leaders in touchdown passes will meet in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ccw9fD45oc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2021

The Saints swept the regular season meeting between those teams, including a 38-9 win over Tampa Bay the last time these teams met back in Week 9.

Looking ahead, New Orleans opened as a three-point home favourite for next week’s NFC Divisional Round showdown with the Buccaneers.

Sean Payton gets "slimed" after big Wild Card win.



MORE @ https://t.co/QtCgHOE04H pic.twitter.com/0f5CZNhOuv — BarDown (@BarDown) January 11, 2021

Biggest Movers

Cleveland is still the biggest remaining long shot to win the Super Bowl.

After all, the Browns will be a 10-point underdog at Kansas City next weekend.

Still, Cleveland is the biggest mover after its odds to win the Super Bowl were cut from +5000 to +2500 following the win over the Steelers.

The Los Angeles Rams moved from +2800 to +1800 to win it all after a 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams opened as a seven-point underdog at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens went from +1100 to +800 to win the Super Bowl after they upset the Tennessee Titans 20-13 on Sunday.

Baltimore is a 2.5-point underdog at the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Stage Is Set

While the attention turns to the Divisional Round in the NFL playoffs, the stage is already set for tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are an 8.5-point favourite against No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Michael Simmons broke down tonight’s game for us here.

You can watch the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4/5, on TSN Direct and on the TSN APP.

Raptors Continue To Slide

The Golden State Warriors (+125 ML) held on for a 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Pascal Siakam had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a jumper at the final buzzer.

The Raptors are now a league-worst 2-7 against the spread this season.

Toronto will be right back in action tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Raptors opened as a four-point underdog, but that number is already up to Portland -4.5.