The San Francisco 49ers are who we thought they were… with their lineup absolutely depleted by injuries and absences.

The Green Bay Packers (-6) beat the 49ers 34-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Between injuries and absences related to a false positive COVID-19 test, the 49ers were without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Kendrick Bourne and Tevin Coleman.

It was no surprise that last night’s contest played out much differently than San Francisco’s 37-20 win over the Packers in the 2019 NFC Championship game.

It was another reminder of what a team like the 49ers might have to overcome in order to challenge for a playoff spot.

Rodgers, Adams continue to dominate

Green Bay remained the only team in the NFL that has recorded an opening-drive score in every game this season with a touchdown on their first drive against the 49ers, and they led the rest of the way.

Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns. It was Rodgers’ second game this season with an 80 per cent completion rate, 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams delivered another monster performance with 10 receptions for 173 yards and a score. Per Elias, Adams is the first player with three games of at least 10 receptions and 150 yards in his team’s first eight games of a season.

Davante Adams' 33.3 PPR fantasy points pushed his seasonal per-game average to 28.1. Entering 2020, the highest per-game average scored by any wide receiver was Elroy Hirsch's 26.5 in 1951. — Tristan H. Cockcroft (@SultanofStat) November 6, 2020

At 6-2, the Packers are now tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second-best record in the NFC behind the Seattle Seahawks (6-1).

Still, Green Bay is listed at +1200 to win the Super Bowl, compared to the Buccaneers at +650 and the Seahawks at +800.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are among the biggest fallers in Super Bowl futures markets this season at +5000 odds to win it all.

In addition to all the injuries and absences, San Francisco also has to overcome playing in the best division in football. While their 4-5 record would be the best in the NFC East, it’s the worst in the NFC West.

The 49ers are the 22nd defending conference champion to have a losing record through 9 games.



Of the prior 21, only 3 (2018 Eagles, 2015 Seahawks, 1995 Chargers) rebounded to make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0LCft8M9w7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2020

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the 49ers the next two weeks, with games at the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

They are only a game below .500, but considering all of the obstacles they have faced this season, San Francisco is definitely facing a steep climb just to get back to the postseason.

NBA Gets Green Light

We got some big news from the NBA late Thursday night.

The National Basketball Players Association voted to tentatively approve the league’s proposal for a 72-game season for 2020-21.

The National Basketball Players Association has voted to tentatively approve NBA’s proposal for the 2020-21 campaign starting on Dec. 22 and playing 72-game season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



NBA set to tip off Christmas week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

Per Shams, sources have said the league would aim for a Dec. 22 start date, which means plenty of basketball on Christmas weekend.

The news comes less than a month after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship.

The defending champs remain the betting favourite to win the 2021 title at +400 odds.

The Toronto Raptors have the eighth shortest odds to win it all at +1600.

Here is a look at the full list of 2021 NBA championship odds:

Lakers +400

Clippers +500

Bucks +500

Warriors +800

Nets +900

Heat +900

Celtics +1000

Raptors +1600

Nuggets +2000

Mavericks +2000

Rockets +2500

76ers +2500

Trail Blazers +4000

Jazz +5000

Pelicans +6500

Thunder +8000

Suns +10000

Pacers +10000

Hawks +15000

Magic +15000

Wizards +20000

Bulls +20000

Grizzlies +20000

Kings +25000

Spurs +25000

Timberwolves +50000

Hornets +50000

Cavaliers +50000

Pistons +50000

Knicks +50000