Barkley, Garoppolo, Adams among those to exit early as injuries pile up in Week 2

The second Sunday of the NFL season was one to remember for a number of different reasons.

If you play fantasy football, I hope that your week wasn’t ruined by any one of the significant injuries to impact players on Sunday.

Meanwhile, if you placed a wager or two on Sunday’s games,

I hope you bet the favourites.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Sept. 21, 2020.

A Day For The Favourites

NFL favourites went 13-1 straight up on Sunday.

In fact, they could have very well gone 13-0, depending on the number for the Los Angeles Rams, which I had as a 1.5-point underdog for their 37-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles as the lone upset of the day.

While favourites dominated the money line, they went just 7-7 against the spread.

Meanwhile, nine of Sunday’s 14 games went over the total. The over has now hit in 19 of the first 31 games of the season.

Davis Sanchez recapped the bad beats from NFL Sunday in You Got Screwed!

You Got Screwed! - Week 2 It may just be Week 2 in the NFL but there has been so much unpredictability so far and Davis Sanchez is here to recap where you may have gotten screwed this week.

Sunday’s Stat Of The Day

Sanchez on Chargers' conservative approach in OT, Herbert's impressive debut Did the Chargers' choice to play it safe in overtime cost them a victory over the Chiefs? Davis Sanchez shares his thoughts, discusses the clutch kicking from Harrison Butker and the impressive play of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in defeat.

From Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie Justin Herbert’s surprise debut in a near upset of the defending Super Bowl champs to another impressive performance from Josh Allen and the 2-0 Buffalo Bills, there was no shortage of intriguing storylines on Sunday.

The best of them was the incredible comeback the Dallas Cowboys pulled off in their 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons had 39 points with zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys.



Entering today, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with 0 turnovers since 1933, when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias. pic.twitter.com/LZdqzwQZyD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2020

Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott went for 122 scrimmage yards and one score.

Meanwhile, the Falcons handed the Cowboys a chance to complete the comeback with one of the worst special teams mistakes that you will see this season:

NFL: Falcons 39, Cowboys 40 The Falcons stormed out to a 20-point lead and were up by nine with under two minutes remaining, but the Cowboys scored late, recovered the onside kick, then won it on a 46-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein in the dying seconds. Dak Prescott finished with 450 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding three rushing TDs in the comeback victory.

Where do the Falcons go from here?

The Replacement Players

What are the fantasy ramifications of Barkley's injury? Tristan H. Cockcroft breaks down which players the Giants' offence will lean on to help replace the production of Saquon Barkley.

Considering the extensive list of notable injuries that took place on Sunday, Week 3 will be one for the fantasy football waiver wire.

#NFL Injuries by TSN Fantasy Football League start %:



RB Christian McCaffrey (99.8%)

WR Davante Adams (99.8%)

RB Saquon Barkley (99.5%)

RB Raheem Mostert (76.4%)

RB Cam Akers (15.9%)

WR Parris Campbell (15.5%)

WR Sterling Shepard (13.4%)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (8.8%) — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2020

If you had any of those players in your lineup on Sunday, you know the pain of having to navigate injuries once the games have started.

If you drafted New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, you’re left in a brutal spot the rest of the season.

Barkley managed just 15.4 fantasy points in standard TSN Fantasy Football leagues before suffering what could be a season-ending injury.

Chris Amberley will have a full list of potential replacements in his Scanning The Wire column for Week 3.

For now, here’s a list of names that are owned in less than 20 per cent of TSN Fantasy Football Leagues and should be on your radar:

RB Devonta Freeman, Free Agent (7.5% ROST)

How many fantasy managers are willing to pick up a running back that doesn’t even have an NFL team right now? Well, considering how many starting running backs suffered injuries on Sunday, it might not be a bad idea.

Freeman is still a very capable running back, and it seems like only a matter of time before a team takes a shot on him to replace an injured starter.

RB Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (0.8% ROST)

Christian McCaffrey’s production can’t be replaced. However, Davis has the potential to put up some big numbers in his own right as the lead back in Carolina with McCaffrey sidelined.

Davis played 18 snaps in the fourth quarter and finished with eight receptions for 74 yards.

WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts (14.6% ROST)

The 2020 second-round pick had five targets in the first half alone after Parris Campbell was injured in the Colts’ 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Pittman, who finished with four catches for 37 yards, has the potential for even better numbers in a bigger role against the New York Jets in Week 3 after he tied for the team lead with six targets in Week 2.

RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (18.9% ROST)

Tevin Coleman led the 49ers’ backfield in touches following Raheem Mostert’s injury, but McKinnon delivered the better numbers and is more likely to be available on the wire.

Coleman had just 12 rushing yards on 14 carries. McKinnon had three carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

More importantly, McKinnon is the better pass-catching option and could be featured more in that role with so many injuries to the key pass catchers in the San Francisco offence.

If Coleman (53.2% ROST) isn’t available, McKinnon could be a decent sleeper pickup.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (10.4% ROST)

At first glance, Thomas’ stat line of four receptions for 26 yards against the Arizona Cardinals doesn’t stand out much.

However, Thomas had nine targets on Sunday and is now tied with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the team lead with 17 targets through the first two games of the season.

AD Delivers A Dagger

The stats behind AD's incredible buzzer-beater Check out the numbers behind Anthony Davis' shocking buzzer-beater that gave the Lakers a 2-0 series lead.

The Los Angeles Lakers needed a three-point buzzer-beater from Anthony Davis to survive Game 2 of the Western Conference finals with a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Davis went for 31 points and nine rebounds as Los Angeles took a 2-0 series lead.

Per Basketball-Reference, Davis is just the fourth player in franchise history to hit a playoff game-winning buzzer-beater while trailing in a game – the first since Kobe Bryant did it in 2006.

The basketball world lost it after Anthony Davis’ buzzer-beater to win Game 2. REACTIONS @ https://t.co/7AuRjEsTFg pic.twitter.com/kIQoBADgBO — BarDown (@BarDown) September 21, 2020

Davis and Nikola Jokic combined for the final 22 points in an epic back-and-forth over the final 5:21 of game time, including a combined four go-ahead field goals in the final minute.

Jokic finished with 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, LeBron James scored the Lakers’ first 12 points of the game and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles has now won six straight overall.

However, they failed to cover as a 7.5-point favourite – the first time they haven’t won and covered since Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers opened as a consensus seven-point favourite for Game 3.

Los Angeles is 43-1 all-time when they take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. The lone exception was the 1969 NBA Finals, when the Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.

Speaking of Boston, the Celtics and Miami Heat won’t resume their Eastern Conference Finals series until Wednesday night.

Miami, which leads the series 2-1 following a Game 3 loss, is a consensus three-point favourite for Game 4.

One For The Record Books

Does U.S. Open win validate DeChambeau's approach to the game? Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as a controversial figure on the PGA TOUR with many questioning his beliefs and strategies he uses to optimize his game. But DeChambeau is now a major title winner, and TSN Golf analyst Bob Weeks explains why the competition might start taking DeChambeau's ideas a bit more seriously now.

Bryson DeChambeau won the 120th U.S. Open for his first career major title.

Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion, winning his first career major with a final score of 6-under. pic.twitter.com/PCDQLxqKRB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 20, 2020

DeChambeau was listed at +1500 odds to win at the start of the tournament – the fourth choice on the board behind Dustin Johnson (+700), Jon Rahm (+800) and Justin Thomas (+1200).

The only golfer to break par on Sunday, DeChambeau became the first player to win both the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open since Tiger Woods.

It was the 27-year-old’s first win in 16 career major starts. In fact, DeChambeau hadn’t even placed in the top 20 at a major event entering this year.

After a T-4th at the PGA Championship, he finally broke through with a win at Winged Foot Golf Club.

DeChambeau is now a co-favourite to win the Masters, which will take place from Nov. 12-15.

DeChambeau is listed at +1000 odds to win the green jacket, matching Johnson, Rahm and Rory McIlroy for the shortest odds on the board.

On To Game 2

Khudobin not the only player to come through unexpectedly for Stars Anton Khudobin's remarkable run in the playoffs has been the catalyst for the Stars' journey to the Stanley Cup Final. The TSN Hockey panel explains which former Stanley Cup winner his game mimics and discusses which other unexpected performers on Dallas have helped carry the team.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to avoid falling behind 2-0 in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Tampa Bay is a consensus -150 favourite to win Game 2. The total is set at 5.

Navigating that number will be the key for the Lightning.

Dallas has held its opponents to two goals or fewer in five of its last six playoff games – the under has hit in all six of those contests.

Stars’ goaltender Anton Khudobin is 13-6 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage this postseason.

Khudobin, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in a 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1, improved to 9-0 with a .934 save percentage in his last nine games in which he has faced at least 30 shots.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper revealed that Steven Stamkos is getting closer to a return from a lower-body injury.

Stamkos likely won’t be ready for Game 2, but the longer this series goes the more likely it is that Tampa Bay’s captain gets an opportunity to make an impact on the biggest stage.