Three weeks ago, the idea that the Montreal Canadiens would make a coaching change in-season would have seemed inconceivable.



The Canadiens were one of the biggest risers in the Stanley Cup futures market following an 8-2-2 start. They went from +3000 to +1200 odds.



Fast forward three weeks and the Habs decided to make a coaching change, firing Claude Julien on Wednesday after a 1-3-2 slide and promoting Dominique Ducharme from assistant to head coach.



Montreal still has the fourth-most points in the North Division and is tied for the fewest games played in that group.



While the Toronto Maple Leafs have opened the gap as a -300 favourite to win the division, the Canadiens are still the second choice on the board, albeit at +425 odds.



Montreal is also +1600 to win the Stanley Cup – only six teams have shorter odds.



Still, is anybody actually buying the Habs based on the coaching change? Is it possible they do anything more than contend for a playoff spot?



We won’t have to wait long to get our first look at the Canadiens with Ducharme as head coach as they are set to visit the Winnipeg Jets as a -130 favourite tonight.



Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Feb. 25, 2021.



Nylander Sparks Maple Leafs Win



The Maple Leafs (-150) bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday with a 2-1 win over the Flames on Wednesday night.



William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and then scored the winner 1:06 into overtime.

William Nylander's game-tying and game-winning goal helped the @MapleLeafs rally to beat the Flames. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/XhlydHQHrR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2021

Michael Hutchinson made 21 saves. Toronto improved to 5-0-1 coming off a loss this season.



As mentioned, the Maple Leafs have created some space ahead of the rest of their division as the -300 favourite to win the North.



Also of note, Toronto is now +800 to win the Stanley Cup – only the Colorado Avalanche has shorter odds.

Auston Matthews has been dominating the NHL with an injury this entire time. 😳



MORE: https://t.co/QE1ciRY7Va pic.twitter.com/O08hAEFJPu — BarDown (@BarDown) February 25, 2021

Next up for the Maple Leafs – a three-game set against the Edmonton Oilers. Toronto is 2-1-1 against the Oilers this season.



In a condensed 56-game season, the Maple Leafs could really create some significant separation with a strong series in Edmonton, beginning on Saturday night.



Raptors Falter In Lowry’s Return



Kyle Lowry’s return wasn’t enough to save the Toronto Raptors in a 116-108 loss to the Miami Heat.



Lowry scored a team-high 24 points with eight assists and four rebounds in a losing cause.

Kyle Lowry, asked what happened to his thumb: "It's an upper-body injury. Some hockey terminology." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2021

It was the second game in a row that the Raptors failed to cover.



The over 214 also hit – snapping a string of four consecutive unders in Toronto’s games.



After back-to-back losses to a pair of Eastern Conference contenders, Toronto should have an excellent opportunity to get back into the win column on Friday night against a Houston Rockets side that has lost nine straight games.



Jazz Roll Over Lakers



The Utah Jazz moved one step closer to locking up the best record in the Western Conference with a 114-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.



Utah, which was a nine-point favourite, had no problem covering the spread in a lopsided win.

The Jazz win and give the Lakers their worst loss of the season, 114-89 😤 pic.twitter.com/npBbRmQ73O — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2021

The Lakers had previously never been that big of an underdog since LeBron James joined the team.



The Jazz are still the third choice to win the Western Conference at +450 – behind the Lakers (+120) and the Clippers (+250).



Utah is also the fifth choice to win the NBA title at +800.



While the Jazz are now 3.5 games clear of the Los Angeles Clippers for the best record in the Western Conference, the Lakers are headed in the opposite direction as losers of four straight.



If LeBron and company keep on losing games, what will that mean for the NBA MVP conversation?



LeBron is still the MVP favourite at +160 odds. Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is +275 to win the award, followed by Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at +375.



After that, there is a major drop off with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at +1000 and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks at +1200.



There is still some time for LeBron and company to get their season back on track and contend for one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.



However, with some notable injury concerns and the fact that the Jazz, Clippers and even the Phoenix Suns aren’t going anywhere, LeBron is by no means a lock to remain the MVP favourite the rest of the way.