McDavid, Draisaitl impose their will on Senators in masterclass performance

The Edmonton Oilers put on an absolute show in Sunday night’s 8-5 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Congratulations to all of the fantasy hockey league managers who won their Week 2 matchups on the strength of some massive swings generated by that final game of the week.

Leon Draisaitl finished with six assists. Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins chipped in a goal and two assists.

Each of those performances had the potential to swing fantasy matchups on Sunday night.

If you were on the wrong side of a fantasy matchup that was decided by that late game, that’s a tough loss.

You aren’t alone.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

Oilers Fantasy Onslaught

Edmonton (-190) cruised to the 8-5 win on the shoulders of its superstars.

Meanwhile, the over 6.5 goals hit in the first period.

By the time the third period rolled around, the live total was set at 13.5 goals and I was already thinking about division realignment and its impact on this fantasy hockey league season.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 11 points in an 8-5 Edmonton Oilers victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night.@tsnjamesduthie & @djpoulin20 on their masterclass performance: https://t.co/kEoam61cAL#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/p57SVsmXgd — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 1, 2021

With teams playing two, three or even four in a row against one opponent, how will that impact matchups?

As a fantasy manager, if you had to face either Draisaitl or McDavid this week it would have been difficult enough to overcome what they did on Sunday night alone.

So what happens when the week of Feb. 8 rolls around and Edmonton will play a back-to-back in Ottawa before visiting the Montreal Canadiens on the Thursday to wrap up their week?

For the week of April 5, the Oilers visit Montreal on the Monday before a pair of games against the Senators on the Wednesday and Friday to close out the week.

Today is the 3rd time Draisaitl & McDavid of the @EdmontonOilers have had 5+ points in the same game.



They're the 5th duo in NHL history to have 3 such games while both were 25 or younger. The others:



7 - Gretzky/Kurri

3 - Gretzky/Anderson

3 - Gretzky/Coffey

3 - Bossy/Trottier — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 1, 2021

Any fantasy hockey manager that has to play Draisaitl or McDavid or both those weeks has to be concerned.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that Edmonton plays only three games in both of those weeks.

Still, if Draisaitl and McDavid deliver anywhere close to the type of performances we saw from them on Sunday night in consecutive games, it will more than likely be enough to swing fantasy matchups.

Gaining assists on 6 of his @EdmontonOilers goals to help them toward an 8-5 win over the Senators tonight, Leon Draisaitl had quite a career night. As a result, he has tied 6 other efforts for the most single game helpers on this list that dates back over the last 30 NHL seasons pic.twitter.com/Z6wNdumtSH — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 1, 2021

Division realignment and the condensed slate mean the schedule will have an even bigger impact on fantasy hockey league outcomes than ever before.

You might want to do your due diligence and research the strengths and weaknesses of the schedules that your players have and adjust in order to make sure you aren’t caught off guard by it later in the season.

NFL Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions completed a blockbuster trade on Saturday that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

Apparently Stafford only had one request for his trade and NFL fans love it.



MORE @ https://t.co/jo4ba9Jl6L pic.twitter.com/kKXVZjHiLa — BarDown (@BarDown) February 1, 2021

My initial reaction when I saw the package Los Angeles dealt for Stafford was that there is no possible way that any team has the assets to afford Deshaun Watson.

After looking over the details a little more, I’m convinced this deal is a win for both sides.

If Stafford wanted out of Detroit, then Goff, multiple first- round picks and a third-round pick is a pretty decent return.

On the flip side, the Rams had a choice to make.

Keep Goff and do the best they could to mask his inefficiencies by attempting to upgrade other areas with all of their draft picks, or use those picks to acquire a quarterback that could potentially lead them to a Super Bowl win.

Los Angeles went with the second option and I love this deal for them.

After underachieving in each of the past two seasons, something had to give.

Rather than waste the primes of stars like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams decided to go all-in to try to win now.

For what it’s worth, Los Angeles’ odds to win Super Bowl LVI shortened from +1800 to +1300 following the trade.

The Rams now have the third-shortest odds to win it all in the NFC behind only the Green Bay Packers (+900) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1100).

Meanwhile, the Lions’ Super Bowl LVI odds held at +10000 – tied with the New York Jets and Houston Texans for the longest odds on the board.

The Lions have managed just one playoff win in the Super Bowl era (1-12 record, the win came in 1991).



Every other NFL team, including the Texans (who entered the league in 2002), have won at least 4 playoff games.



Jared Goff himself has 2 playoff wins as a starter. pic.twitter.com/Gj5ykwMKKN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2021

Raptors Win! Raptors Win!

The Toronto Raptors (-5.5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Siakam said he wasn't feeling great for a few weeks, dealing with a bunch of different injuries (he missed a couple games with knee soreness and had a groin issue before that). He's been focused on taking care of his body and said he's feeling good, able to play with more energy. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 1, 2021

Kyle Lowry had his best performance since returning from injury with 12 points and 14 assists.

Toronto, which was 15-5 straight up through its first 20 games last season, improved to 8-12 SU and 7-13 against the spread so far this season.

The Raptors are back in action against the Magic on Tuesday night to start a six-game road trip.