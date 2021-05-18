The Colorado Avalanche were a -455 series favourite when they dropped the puck for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

They spent the following three hours showing why they were the biggest first-round favourite by a large margin.

The Avalanche, which were a -320 favourite to win Game 1 – and -115 to win on the puck line – cruised to a 4-1 win. Colorado outshot St. Louis 50-23.

After a dominant opener, the Avalanche went from -455 to -1000 to win the series.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday May 18, 2021.

MacKinnon, Avalanche Dominate Blues

Nathan MacKinnon led the way for Colorado with three points, including the game-winning goal.

MacKinnon, who posted the fourth-best points per game (1.35) in the NHL this season, entered the playoffs as the betting favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +800 odds.

As of this morning, MacKinnon is +550 to win that award. He was +115 to record multiple points in the series opener.

Brilliant in leading his team to a rather one-sided 4-1 win vs the Blues in Gm1 of their series, Nathan MacKinnon posted 3 points. With 2 of those being goals, he now sits tied for 5th on this list of players in the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado @Avalanche franchise's playoff history pic.twitter.com/c4ZApfI8g4 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 18, 2021

The top line combined for eight points and a plus-8 rating.

The score could have been a lot more lopsided if it wasn’t for the play of Jordan Binnington, who made 46 saves.

The Avalanche remain the frontrunner to win the Stanley Cup at +375 odds.

They opened as a -305 favourite for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Will the Blues be able to steal a game? Colorado was +450 to sweep the opening-round series.

Hurricanes cruise past Predators

NHL underdogs opened the playoffs with three straight wins. It’s been a different story ever since, with favourites on a 4-0 run.

The Carolina Hurricanes (-170) cruised to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of another series that looks like it could be fairly lopsided on paper.

Bunch of @Canes having fun.



After their game 1 win, Carolina celebrated with their first #StanleyCup Playoff Storm Surge. (Via Canes) pic.twitter.com/KeCEqJrqZ9 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

Jordan Staal, who didn’t have a single point in last year’s playoffs, led the way with two goals.

Carolina was -255 to win the series before puck drop for Game 1. After taking the opener, the Hurricanes moved to -500 to win the series.

Carolina won the first six head-to-head meetings with Nashville in the regular season before the Predators won the final two earlier this month.

Bruins respond with OT win

For the second time in as many games, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals went to overtime.

This time, Brad Marchand scored the winner for the Bruins (-135) in a 4-3 win over Washington to even the best-of-7 series at 1-1.

With his franchise record breaking goal to start off an overtime in a Gm2 win vs the Capitals on Monday night, Brad Marchand got his 2nd career #StanleyCup Playoff OT tally but also the 8th game winner come postseason time. That has moved him into a 3-way tie for 4th on this list pic.twitter.com/jneY2tgMdw — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 18, 2021

How important was that win for Boston? The Bruins went from a +125 series underdog to a -180 favourite.

Part of that might have to do with the fact that the Capitals are down to their third-string goaltender in Craig Anderson.

Part of it might have to do with the fact that they finished last night with 48 shots and managed to get four goals past him.

The series now shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4. As of this morning, the Bruins are -150 to win Game 3.

NBA play-in line movement

It didn’t take long for some movement with the NBA play-in tournament lines.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened as a 6.5-point favourite. That number was down to 4.5 by Monday afternoon and has stayed there ever since. It will be interesting to see if it moves again before the tip late Wednesday night.

Right now, Steph Curry and the Warriors are a +175 moneyline underdog.

As of this morning, the Lakers still have the shortest odds to win the NBA championship out of the Western Conference at +425.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are a four-point favourite against the San Antonio Spurs in the other Western Conference matchup.

In the East, the Indiana Pacers are -3 against the Charlotte Hornets. The Boston Celtics are -2 against the Washington Wizards.

You can catch all four NBA play-in tournament games on TSN.