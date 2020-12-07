Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks lost to Colt McCoy and the New York Giants on Sunday.

Yes, a Seahawks team that was previously 5-0 at home this season was held to its lowest point total over the past three years in a 17-12 loss to the Giants.

McCoy threw for just 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception as he picked up his first win since Oct. 27, 2014.

Per ESPN’s Football Power Index, New York had a 13.7 per cent chance to win that game, which made it the largest FPI upset of the season.

Unfortunately for yours truly, that upset just happened to come in the week that I had committed to Seattle with three of my four survivor pool picks.

And then there was one.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 7, 2020.

A Vikings Quest

When I woke up on Sunday morning, I had the Seahawks locked in with two of my four survivor picks and had committed the other two to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ultimately, I doubted Kirk Cousins and opted to put a little more faith in Wilson to take care of business at home, which led to a late swap of one pick early Sunday morning.

I was wrong.

Despite needing overtime to get the job done, Minnesota pulled through with a 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once again a factor in the offence for his @Vikings in a winning cause earlier today, Justin Jefferson added to his splendid debut NFL season with a performance that now has his 2020 yards total up over 1000 and also has him 3rd on this list of tremendous impact rookie receivers pic.twitter.com/Zip03Xdokf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 7, 2020

After watching the Vikings get it done, and the Seahawks stumble to a 5-0 halftime lead over the Giants, I knew I was in trouble.

Considering what happened in Minnesota, I feel fortunate to still have even the one remaining pick alive.

J-E-T-S FADE THE JETS!

Speaking of alternate survivor pool options that I would have been better off with, I passed on the Las Vegas Raiders with all four picks.

The Raiders were just 4-9 in their past 13 games in the Eastern Time Zone dating back to 2017.

For as bad as the Jets are, it isn’t easy to go 0-16. And for a moment, it looked like New York would finally get that elusive victory.

The Jets made an unprecedented play call to end their game vs the Raiders



There were 252 pass plays meeting this criteria the last 15 seasons:



•Final 15 seconds

•Down 4-8 points

•40+ yards to the end zone



They were the 1st defense to send 6+ pass rushers in ^ situation pic.twitter.com/mrk61E46ET — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2020

However, in all of my analysis leading up to Sunday I forgot the most important detail that should have trumped every single other number or stat or trend this week.

It’s simple. The Jets aren’t playing to win the game.

You Got Screwed! - Week 13 The Jets lost in typical Jets fashion, giving up a long pass TD to the Raiders on their final possession of the game, on a questionable defensive play call. TSN's Davis Sanchez recaps the ending in this edition You Got Screwed!

I can accept a bad beat. But as I’m sure you can tell, taking Seattle with three picks is going to haunt me for a long time.

Especially considering the way the Jets handed the Raiders a win in those final seconds.

The Jets final play call was so bafflingly bad, and now we have the stats to prove it.



MORE @ https://t.co/u278URMRaZ pic.twitter.com/1LPk77sQaT — BarDown (@BarDown) December 7, 2020

McVay Stays Perfect Versus Cardinals

One team that did come through for me on Sunday was the Los Angeles Rams, which I had as my best bet for Week 13.

Jared Goff threw for 351 yards and a touchdown and the Rams (-2.5) scored three rushing touchdowns in a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles improved to 7-0 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread in its seven meetings with Arizona since hiring Sean McVay as head coach in 2017.

Sean McVay, now 7-0 all time versus the Cardinals.



His Rams teams have also scored more than 31 points in every one of those games. @gmfb @RamsNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 7, 2020

The Rams also improved to 33-0 when leading at halftime under McVay.

Dolphins Navigate Rough Waters With Tua

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins (-10) won and covered with a 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa, who made his first start since Week 11, threw for 296 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

While the numbers look great on paper, any objective person that watched that game should come away a little concerned about what they saw from Tagovailoa.

The rookie first-round pick was hit hard a couple of times, and was nearly picked off twice in the opening half on throws over the middle on which he didn’t see a linebacker drop back in coverage.

Fortunately for anyone who took the Dolphins, their defence rallied with six sacks and two interceptions and Tua finished strong as Miami scored 19 unanswered points to win and cover.

Still, with an upcoming schedule that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Raiders and Buffalo Bills, I’m not sure the Dolphins have what it takes to make the playoffs with Tua at quarterback.