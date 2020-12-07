1h ago
Morning Coffee: Giants upset Seahawks, while Jets remain winless
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks lost to Colt McCoy and the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, a Seahawks team that was previously 5-0 at home this season was held to its lowest point total over the past three years in a 17-12 loss to the Giants.
McCoy threw for just 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception as he picked up his first win since Oct. 27, 2014.
Per ESPN’s Football Power Index, New York had a 13.7 per cent chance to win that game, which made it the largest FPI upset of the season.
Unfortunately for yours truly, that upset just happened to come in the week that I had committed to Seattle with three of my four survivor pool picks.
And then there was one.
Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 7, 2020.
A Vikings Quest
When I woke up on Sunday morning, I had the Seahawks locked in with two of my four survivor picks and had committed the other two to the Minnesota Vikings.
Ultimately, I doubted Kirk Cousins and opted to put a little more faith in Wilson to take care of business at home, which led to a late swap of one pick early Sunday morning.
I was wrong.
Despite needing overtime to get the job done, Minnesota pulled through with a 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After watching the Vikings get it done, and the Seahawks stumble to a 5-0 halftime lead over the Giants, I knew I was in trouble.
Considering what happened in Minnesota, I feel fortunate to still have even the one remaining pick alive.
J-E-T-S FADE THE JETS!
Speaking of alternate survivor pool options that I would have been better off with, I passed on the Las Vegas Raiders with all four picks.
The Raiders were just 4-9 in their past 13 games in the Eastern Time Zone dating back to 2017.
For as bad as the Jets are, it isn’t easy to go 0-16. And for a moment, it looked like New York would finally get that elusive victory.
However, in all of my analysis leading up to Sunday I forgot the most important detail that should have trumped every single other number or stat or trend this week.
It’s simple. The Jets aren’t playing to win the game.
I can accept a bad beat. But as I’m sure you can tell, taking Seattle with three picks is going to haunt me for a long time.
Especially considering the way the Jets handed the Raiders a win in those final seconds.
McVay Stays Perfect Versus Cardinals
One team that did come through for me on Sunday was the Los Angeles Rams, which I had as my best bet for Week 13.
Jared Goff threw for 351 yards and a touchdown and the Rams (-2.5) scored three rushing touchdowns in a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles improved to 7-0 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread in its seven meetings with Arizona since hiring Sean McVay as head coach in 2017.
The Rams also improved to 33-0 when leading at halftime under McVay.
Dolphins Navigate Rough Waters With Tua
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins (-10) won and covered with a 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tua Tagovailoa, who made his first start since Week 11, threw for 296 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
While the numbers look great on paper, any objective person that watched that game should come away a little concerned about what they saw from Tagovailoa.
The rookie first-round pick was hit hard a couple of times, and was nearly picked off twice in the opening half on throws over the middle on which he didn’t see a linebacker drop back in coverage.
Fortunately for anyone who took the Dolphins, their defence rallied with six sacks and two interceptions and Tua finished strong as Miami scored 19 unanswered points to win and cover.
Still, with an upcoming schedule that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Raiders and Buffalo Bills, I’m not sure the Dolphins have what it takes to make the playoffs with Tua at quarterback.